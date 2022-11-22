Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for October 2022  

Boston, MA — November 22, 2022 - Local unemployment rates increased in three labor market areas, decreased in fourteen areas and remained unchanged in seven labor market areas in the state during the month of October compared to September, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to October 2021, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which employment estimates are published, fourteen NECTA areas gained jobs compared to the previous month. The largest increases occurred in the Peabody-Salem-Beverly (+2%), Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford MA-NH (+1.5%), and Leominster-Gardner (+1.3%) areas.

From October 2021 to October 2022, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford MA-NH (+5.2%), Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+4.8%), and Leominster-Gardner (+3.9%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 9,800 jobs in October, and an over-the-year gain of 141,300 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for October 2022 was 3.0 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from the revised September estimate and four-tenths of a percentage point below the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.4 percent.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of October 2022 was 3.5 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the revised September 2022 estimate of 3.4 percent. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2022 was 3.7 percent.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

NOTES: The preliminary November 2022 and the revised October 2022 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, December 16, 2022; local unemployment statistics will be released on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch. See the 2022 Media Advisory for complete list of release dates.

