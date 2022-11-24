Core Gaming Announces Black Friday-Cyber Monday Sales So Gamers Can Level Up Their Gear
Four Days of 50% Off Select Items and 35% Off Best Sellers
This is the perfect way for gamers to get that backpack, headset, or power accessory they've always wanted. For gift givers, it's a great way to give a high-quality gift that won't break the bank.”YORBA LINDA , CA , UNITED STATES , November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming has announced Black Friday through Cyber Monday savings of 50% off select items and 35% off best sellers. This is a 4-day dream come true for gamers looking to level up with high-performing gaming gear at low prices.
"With flash sales and sitewide savings, we expect to sell out of our most popular items," explains Paul June, VP of CORE Gaming. "This is the perfect way for gamers to get that backpack, headset, or power accessory they've always wanted. For gift givers, it's a great way to give a high-quality gift that won't break the bank."
Offers apply to items sold through CORE Gaming’s online store using promo codes available on the website. This includes 50% off sales and 35% off CORE Gaming, Mobile Edge, Hypergear, and featured Alienware gear and Naztech accessories, with free shipping for orders over $75.
CORE Gaming vets all products it sells for quality, performance, and value. Coupled with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, consumers can buy from CORE Gaming with confidence.
35% Off Savings
Popular Mobile Edge go-bags include:
A TWICE VIP Award winner, the CORE Gaming Back is built to carry lots of gear and look good doing it. Three large storage sections hold gaming laptops up to 18 inches and consoles like Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Interior sections are pre-wired for connection to a mobile power bank, plus there’s an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port. For a really unique gift for your gamer, check out the Special Edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim.
The Core Gaming Tactical Backpack features dedicated storage, protection, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. It’s made from ballistic nylon, like flak jackets, and is highly configurable with a customizable front webbing system. It also features a water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover.
Mobile Edge’s Deluxe Rolling Duffel is rugged and roomy with a telescoping handle and individual rollerblade wheels for smooth rolling. Storage features include large, zippered side compartments for accessories, easy-access front pockets, and a separate bottom zippered compartment.
Select Alienware products include:
The spacious Alienware Area-51m 17" Messenger Bag is loaded with custom features for storing and organizing laptops, tablets, headsets, cables, and more. Highlights include a quick access front pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and trolley strap for securing the bag onto wheeled luggage.
Built to last, the Alienware Headphone Case secures and protects headphones and gaming headsets. Highlights include internal mesh pockets for storing cables and accessories and a durable, water-resistant nylon exterior.
Featured products from Hypergear include:
HyperGear’s SoundRecon RGB LED Gaming Headset offers full-range stereo surround sound, long-wear comfortability, and dynamic RGB lighting. Using the 3.5mm jacks, gamers can enjoy multi-platform compatibility for easy transitioning between PC/Mac, console, or mobile devices.
HyperGear’s CobraStrike True Wireless Gaming Earbuds offer pro-grade advantages in a pocket-sized form. Highlights include 3D positional sound, lagless low-latency synchronized audio, a background-filtering mic, and long-lasting battery life.
Featured accessories include:
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones. We’ve also got a 10,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank that can charge up to 2 or 3 devices simultaneously.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation that securely connects laptops and tablets to 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer. Compatible with laptops/Chromebooks, tablets, or smartphones with a USB Type-C port.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing-fast speeds.
When a Qi-enabled device is placed on the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad, charging starts on contact. Compared to standard chargers, it delivers double the power (up to 10W)! This all-in-one wireless charging system includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
Select Sales on Popular Gaming Gear
“We’ve also got numerous sales going on with savings so great the coupon codes don’t apply,” says June. “In some cases, items are available for up to 50% off – and we’ll be announcing more sales throughout the Black Friday to Cyber Monday weekend.”
Arozzi’s Verona Signature PU Gaming Chair boasts automobile-grade soft PU leather that’s durable and easy to clean. The chair is padded with cold-cured, molded foam for extra comfort and ergonomic support. Other features include an advanced seat mechanism, a redesigned headrest pillow, and a tough metal frame that supports up to 290 lbs.
The Arena Fratello Gaming Desk features a full surface, water-resistant, machine-washable mouse pad, an exceptional cable management system, and sturdy steel legs.
The Arozzi Green Screen is an extra wide and easy to use and set up chroma green screen. Designed for a versatile photo, video, or streaming, it collapses for easy mobility and storage.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
