Markley Street/Main Street Intersection Reconstruction Begins December 2 in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work will begin on Friday, December 2, to reconstruct and improve the intersection of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and Main Street in Norristown, Montgomery County.

Beginning at 9:00 PM Friday, December 2, until 5:00 AM, Monday, December 12, the intersection will be closed to traffic. Motorists approaching the intersection from Markley Street, the Dannehower Bridge and Main Street will be detoured along the following routes:

Eastbound Main Street : Right on Water Street, left on the new Barbados Street Extension, right on Lafayette Street and left on Cherry Street;

: Right on Water Street, left on the new Barbados Street Extension, right on Lafayette Street and left on Cherry Street; Westbound Main Street : Right on Dekalb Street and left on Airy Street;

: Right on Dekalb Street and left on Airy Street; Southbound Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) : Left on Marshall Street, right on Swede Street, left on Lafayette Street and right on Dekalb Street; and

: Left on Marshall Street, right on Swede Street, left on Lafayette Street and right on Dekalb Street; and Northbound U.S. 202 : Right on Dekalb Street and left on Johnson Highway.

The right turn lane from the northbound Dannehower Bridge to eastbound Main Street will remain open to emergency service and trash collection vehicles.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PennDOT is rebuilding the Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and Main Street Intersection by utilizing pre-cast concrete slabs that will be put in place after the existing pavement is removed, stormwater drainage is installed, and the stone base is prepared. Using the precast slabs will allow the intersection to be improved more quickly.

The intersection work is part of PennDOT's ongoing Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project. Reconstruction of the southbound side of Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) is currently underway and expected to be completed in spring 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

