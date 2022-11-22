2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie

Come Along and Explore the Exciting Quest of Finding Alphabet Letters! A Fun and Informative Way of Learning

Adorable, exciting, and clever. This is a book that every elementary school teacher should have in their classroom.” — Authors Press Representative

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark A. Vogel will be one of the authors to participate in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair this November 26–December 4, 2022. Vogel will showcase his book, The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet.

Hop on and tag along with Professor Poodle and Auggie in their enthralling quest as they seek adventure. An exciting escapade awaits as they seek every nook and cranny to search for and complete the letters of the alphabet. A fun-filled children’s book that will help stimulate young readers’ minds to grasp and learn the letters of the alphabet all while having fun.

“The letter C stood there watching with his pet flea while Auggie was chased away by B. He kept running as fast as he could, running right past the professor, across the field, around a tree, and....... Bang! Crash! Auggie ran right into Farmer D.”

— Mark A. Vogel, The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie

“The use of many rhymes makes the story fun to read. The story is largely built on these rhymes and is pretty fun and nonsensical in many places, bringing the letters and characters to life, although kids may need some explanation in an extra silly section about building stilts out of S's and T's. In most places, though, the rhyming adds another layer of whimsy that the little ones are sure to love, such as this cute line: "Help me, Auggie. Things are all foggy." In short, this is a charming little story that's fun to read and can help kids remember their alphabet in a unique way.”

— Reviewed by Yuliya Geikhman

Mark Vogel is a retiree of the United States Coast Guard who presently lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, with his wife, Grace. This is his third children’s book, and Vogel believes that his books can help children learn the alphabet and numbers in a fun and exciting way.

The Adventures of Professor Poodle & Auggie: Let's Collect the Alphabet

Written by Mark A. Vogel

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller that caters to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors and readers. We offer the most effective publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. Our team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is dedicated to meeting industry standards for their clients' work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

2022 Guadalajara Int. Book Fair | Featured Book: The Adventures of Professor Poodle and Auggie: Let’s Collect the Alphabet by Mark A. Vogel