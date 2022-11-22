Submit Release
DNR to host virtual public meeting regarding timber sale

The Iowa DNR will host a virtual public meeting on Dec. 8, 2022 at 6 p.m. regarding a salvage timber sale in Walnut Woods State Park, West Des Moines. The trees in the salvage area need to be removed for construction of the Athene Bridge, which will provide bike and walking trail access across the Raccoon River by connecting Walnut Woods State Park and West Des Moines’ Raccoon River Park. Bridge construction is slated to begin in spring or summer of 2023.

Participants can access the virtual meeting link at:  https://meet.google.com/aim-fibk-jbq?authuser=0

