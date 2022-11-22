Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,151 in the last 365 days.

Campground hosts needed for 2023 recreation season

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking people who enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, to consider becoming volunteer campground hosts for the upcoming recreation season. 

Volunteer campground hosts live in state parks from one to five months assisting DNR staff with light maintenance duties, checking in campers, and being a resource for visitors enjoying state parks and forests.

Campground hosts are provided a free campsite while they are actively hosting during the camping season. Hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living on site in their own camper. 

Host positions are available at:

  • Brushy Creek
  • Clear Lake
  • George Wyth
  • Honey Creek (South)
  • Lacey-Keosauqua
  • Lake Ahquabi
  • Lake Darling
  • Lake Keomah
  • Lake Wapello
  • Mcintosh Woods
  • Nine Eagles
  • Pikes Peak
  • Prairie Rose
  • Red Haw
  • Volga River (Equine)
  • Walnut Woods
  • Wapsipinicon
  • Waubonsie
  • Wilson Island
  • Yellow River

Information about campgrounds and state parks is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks. To discuss the host position, contact the state park directly, or call 515-443-2533. 

You just read:

Campground hosts needed for 2023 recreation season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.