Campground hosts needed for 2023 recreation season

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking people who enjoy the outdoors, camping and meeting new people, to consider becoming volunteer campground hosts for the upcoming recreation season.

Volunteer campground hosts live in state parks from one to five months assisting DNR staff with light maintenance duties, checking in campers, and being a resource for visitors enjoying state parks and forests.

Campground hosts are provided a free campsite while they are actively hosting during the camping season. Hosts volunteer 20 – 40 hours per week, including weekends and holidays, while living on site in their own camper.

Host positions are available at:

Brushy Creek

Clear Lake

George Wyth

Honey Creek (South)

Lacey-Keosauqua

Lake Ahquabi

Lake Darling

Lake Keomah

Lake Wapello

Mcintosh Woods

Nine Eagles

Pikes Peak

Prairie Rose

Red Haw

Volga River (Equine)

Walnut Woods

Wapsipinicon

Waubonsie

Wilson Island

Yellow River

Information about campgrounds and state parks is available online at www.iowadnr.gov/stateparks. To discuss the host position, contact the state park directly, or call 515-443-2533.