2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Europa by John Healy

Weaving Nonfiction and Fiction Genres into a Single Work of Art

Most travel books are probably non-fiction--boooring. This book is not completely non-fiction nor fiction. Let’s call it “based on a true story".”
— Author, John Healy

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure is essential to nurturing and expanding one's mind and experiences. The same as challenges, adventures bring forth knowledge and lessons that can help one’s holistic growth; thus, adventures fill your soul.

John Healy is one of the authors that will take part in the upcoming 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair, alongside other prominent and aspiring authors in the industry. Healy will exhibit his book titled Europa, which entails his joyous travel experience.

Most travel-related books are nonfiction and can sometimes be uninteresting and boring. John Healy wrote Europa to reflect on his experience on his trip to Europe in 2018. Unlike other travel books that are pure nonfiction, he wrote Europa as a combination of non-fiction and fiction, yet he described it as "based on a true story." Europa is a book that will let you ponder whether the events are true or not.

John Joseph Healy was born in Queens, New York, and is presently living in Berkeley, California. He finished his education at the College of William and Mary in 1990. Healy says he enjoyed writing the book and hopes that readers will enjoy reading it as well.

