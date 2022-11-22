Missouri, Louisiana Attorneys General to Depose Dr. Fauci Tomorrow

Nov 22, 2022, 11:03 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Tomorrow, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci in their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor speech.

“Tomorrow, along with my colleague from Louisiana, my Office and I will depose Dr. Anthony Fauci in our lawsuit against the Biden Administration for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor freedom of speech,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Since we filed our landmark lawsuit, we have uncovered documents and discovery that show clear coordination between the Biden Administration and social media companies on censoring speech, but we’re not done yet. We plan to get answers on behalf of the American people. Stay tuned.”



“We all deserve to know how involved Dr. Fauci was in the censorship of the American people during the COVID pandemic; tomorrow, I hope to find out. And I will continue fighting for the truth as it relates to Big Government colluding with Big Tech to stifle free speech,” said Attorney General Landry.



Missouri and Louisiana filed this landmark lawsuit in May of 2022 and have since received discovery showing that the federal government and the Biden Administration have worked with social media companies to censor speech on topics like COVID-19 and other issues.



A federal court granted Missouri and Louisiana’s request for depositions of top Biden Administration officials on October 21, 2022.



Additionally, a magistrate judge in Virginia rejected former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s attempt to quash a subpoena in this case and transferred that dispute back to Louisiana.