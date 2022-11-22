CBS is the New Power Transforming the Business of E-Commerce
Tom Fisher is the Chief Visionary of Technology
Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBS is the New Power Transforming the Business of E-Commerce
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
“Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Creator Business Solutions Inc (CBS) (https://shopsocialscenes.com) is transforming the business of e-commerce by blending high-touch personal service with the power and scale of the most advanced cloud technology.
Significant industry leaders, including Adidas, Nike, Target, Neiman Marcus, and Ralph Lauren, have already begun to transform their business and product offerings with sustainability and e-commerce as core objectives.
Tom Fisher is the thought leader of the technology. He reminds us that: “The retail electronic economy, begun in the early days by companies like eBay and Amazon, is now being disrupted by buying decisions personalized by 'influencers'. The influencer model, today, can be a virtual relationship, a friend, a family member or a major celebrity. CBS platform captures this in a bottle and provides an operating system and a community for the creator market. The CBS solution is designed to drive this new, proven business model, then supports this shift in buying patterns and provides a more equitable distribution of revenue.”
Walter Schindler, Chairman of the CBS Advisory Board, adds: “CBS has created the next generation of eCommerce with patented technology and predictable processes that allow this extraordinary platform to scale in the marketplace in a way that has yet to be seen: EXPONENTIAL GROWTH.”
As CBS advances under CEO Marisa Kenson, millions of physical stores will be replaced by Creator’s own social internet stores, thereby eliminating costs and physical waste. There will be no need for land and real estate, or for building materials or equipment. Consequently, inventory & consumption of energy will be reduced substantially. No traditional work force will be required. Instead, by providing monetization to content creators with replicated access to their catalogue of brands and technology, CBS can set up millions of social selling stores through e-commerce.
Tom Fisher has an accomplished international track record of developing, implementing and delivering high-tech solutions across Cloud, Digital, eCommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and other major sectors.
A few notable positions confirm Tom’s legendary role as the “Godfather” of cloud computing:
eBay Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Oracle Senior Vice President & Global Commercial Cloud Services CIO
Qualcomm Vice President
Gateway Chief Architect, Vice President, Global Architecture, Security and Vendor Management
MapR Technologies CTO & Executive Vice President,
President, Forbes Technology Council
Sustainability and technology are now becoming the new dimensions of the fashion industry.
In past years, Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyers International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations from the global legal profession.
Dr. Schindler added with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest.”
Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.
Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 (949) 923-1629
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other