Steve Poteet Joins Kleinschmidt Associates as a Senior Engineering Advisor
Mechanical Engineer brings more than 43 years of industry expertise to clients across North America
Steve brings a wealth of hydropower knowledge and experience to Kleinschmidt that will help us further support our clients in the southeast and across all our regions.”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Poteet as a Senior Engineering Advisor.
— Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt
Steve has provided engineering services throughout North America for over 43 years. These services include studies, design, and construction of new and existing power plants and upgrades to existing plants. Steve has supported over 50 hydropower and pumped storage overhaul and upgrade projects, resulting in over 800 MW of green hydropower capacity delivered to the grid. He has also managed the engineering to recover two hydro plants from significant catastrophes and has specialized experience in hydro unit uprate studies and implementation, and balance of plant equipment.
“We are extremely excited to have Steve join our Kleinschmidt team,” says Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt. “Steve brings a wealth of hydropower knowledge and experience to Kleinschmidt that will help us further support our clients in the southeast and across all our regions. Steve will also be a valuable mentor for our growing group of mechanical and hydropower engineers, and we look forward to engaging Steve in our project teams.”
“I am excited to join the Kleinschmidt team and looking forward to working closely with our southeast clients and supporting other clients throughout our service territory,” says Steve Poteet, Senior Engineering Advisor at Kleinschmidt. “I am particularly excited about opportunities to help mentor Kleinschmidt’s growing staff and bring my project experiences to the Kleinschmidt team.”
Steve holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Mechanical) from the University of Tennessee. He is a registered Professional Engineer and was the 2021 Chattanooga Area Engineer of the Year. Steve is an active member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Chattanooga Engineers Club and serves on the Substation Committee of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
