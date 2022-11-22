Tampa Bay Innovation Center receives $15,000 grant from Duke Energy Florida to spotlight new Center opening July 2023

DUKE Energy Foundation grant presented to TBIC

TBIC is one of 26 organizations to collectively receive $545,000 in economic development grants from Duke Energy Florida and the Duke Energy Foundation

We are proud to work alongside organizations, like TBIC, that are collaborating with companies in Florida to develop new technologies and initiatives that will create high paying jobs...” — Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Innovation Center received a $15,000 grant from Duke Energy to market the region via social media/collateral to technology startups.

“The funding from Duke Energy comes at a pivotal point in the growth of the Innovation Center as we work with our partners on a purpose-built Innovation Center,” shared Tonya Elmore, president & CEO, Tampa Bay Innovation Center. “We are excited to launch a marketing campaign with the funding that will highlight the new facility and attract technology startups to St. Petersburg. Duke Energy has been instrumental in serving the tech community as this is our second grant from Duke Energy. The first grant seeded the Center’s CO.STARTERS program. As a result, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center and partner Creative Pinellas has graduated more than 250 creatives, artists, and tech startups to-date,” added Elmore.

Tampa Bay Innovation Center is one of 26 organizations in Florida to collectively receive $545,000 in grants from Duke Energy Florida and the Duke Energy Foundation. The grant funds received by Tampa Bay Innovation Center will be used to market the new ARK Innovation Center via social media and marketing collateral to attract technology startups to the region and to raise awareness of the new Center.

“Duke Energy Florida is committed to supporting innovation and economic growth in the communities we serve,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We are proud to work alongside the organizations, like Tampa Bay Innovation Center, that are collaborating with companies in Florida to develop new technologies and initiatives that will create high paying jobs, boost productivity and impact society for the greater good.”

The Duke Energy Economic Development Grant program makes strategic investments to build powerful communities that attract business investment and jobs, where residents and businesses thrive, and a talented workforce drives economic prosperity for all. Duke Energy is committed to the economic vitality of Florida communities, advancing the state’s prosperity and transforming the future.

About Tampa Bay Innovation Center

Tampa Bay Innovation Center supports entrepreneurial success, fosters the creation of high-tech jobs, and develops new sources of technology and manufacturing capabilities by nurturing early-stage ventures as they grow and launch their products into the marketplace. The Innovation Center offers programs that are tailored to the innovator/entrepreneur and provides guidance in market research, business formation, product & technology planning, commercialization, and organizational growth & leadership.

In February of 2022, the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, in partnership with the Federal Economic Development Administration, Pinellas County, and the City of St. Petersburg, began constructing a purpose-built 45,000 sq. ft. startup incubator facility in the St. Pete Innovation District. In October of last year, it was announced that ARK Invest partnered with TBIC to be the title sponsor for this facility, now designated as ARK Innovation Center.

About Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune’s 2021 “World’s Most Admired Companies” list and Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers” list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues.

