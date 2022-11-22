Press Releases

11/22/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Recruitment Campaign for Healthcare and Direct Support Workers

Highlighting Heart, Compassion, Dedication, and Spirit, the Campaign Showcases Purpose in State Employment



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, along with Connecticut Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Michelle Gilman and Connecticut Department of Social Services Commissioner and Senior Advisor to the Governor for Health and Human Services Deidre Gifford, today announced the launch of an advertisement campaign by the State of Connecticut targeting the recruitment of healthcare and direct support workers.

The campaign, running in both English and Spanish, includes billboards, television commercials, print, and other digital media advertisements highlighting the benefits of state service.

“The State of Connecticut is a great place to work, start a family, and build your career while making an impact,” Governor Lamont said. “Our Connecticut state workforce is the best in country, and I encourage everyone, especially those in the healthcare fields, to take a look at what a career with us has to offer. This campaign supports our already successful agency efforts in recruiting a strong workforce in the healthcare and direct support fields.”

“The Department of Administrative Services is proud of the work we have achieved with our agency partners in turning over every stone to recruit talent in fields like healthcare, serving Connecticut’s most vulnerable residents,” Commissioner Gilman said. “Our team’s strategic recruitment efforts, in a competitive economy, has resulted in a workforce of almost 31,000 employees.”

“We are excited to collaborate across agencies to support recruitment efforts in the healthcare and direct support fields,” Commissioner Gifford said. “This campaign showcases our employees, facilities, and their passion for the service they provide to Connecticut’s residents.”

To view and apply for job openings with the State of Connecticut, visit ct.gov/CTStateJobs.