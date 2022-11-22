There are tremendous opportunities to lead by example from the investments that are made through trade and the exchange of knowledge and best practices in both private and public sectors, between Sweden and the US and throughout the EU and the rest of the world.

Practical results will be achieved through the transfer of information and ideas, and via a partnership network excited to join forces in business and climate action.

The Bright Green Summit is a rapid response to COP27. Representatives from corporations, trade and industry organizations and government representatives will gather live in Stockholm, and online from the US, across the EU and the rest of the world to discuss the outcomes of the COP27 summit, including:

Securing global net zero emissions across the entire social spectrum by mid-century to limit temperature increases to below 1.5 degrees

Adapting business to protect communities and natural habitats

Mobilizing finance that will lead to quick gains in positive climate change

Removing barriers between countries so they can work across borders in harmony together.

The discussions that take place at the 2022 Bright Green Summit will be a model to follow in terms of the innovation, resolve and talent that is needed to create immediate, lasting and meaningful change on a global scale. This includes:

How the goals set at COP27 will impact Sweden, the US, EU, and the rest of the world

What effect agreements made will have on business and trade in the region and with the US

Who will likely emerge as the winners or losers from different business and government viewpoints

How you can position yourself and your business

Together we have a historic opportunity to provide the leadership and education needed combat climate change. By being more informed and working together, we can all become more accountable.

08:40 – 09:20 – COP27: Highs and Lows – Where can we go from here?