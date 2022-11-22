Jack Fitzgerald Named Visionary Dealer by Automotive News Top 25
Veteran Car Dealer Founder Recognized for his Business Achievements in the Automotive Industry
This is a very simple business, really. We sometimes tend to make it complicated, but it's not. Just take care of your customers and take care of your people.”NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of his innumerable business accomplishments in the automotive industry, Jack Fitzgerald, founder of the remarkably successful Fitzgerald Auto Malls, the multi-franchised mega dealership, has been named Visionary Dealer by Automotive News Top 25.
Fitzgerald built his company on the principles of honesty, hard work and excellence in customer service. In the many years in business, the Fitzgerald Automotive Family has established a reputation of providing complete customer satisfaction based on honest business practices. His secret sauce is offering customers “no haggle” sales, an approach that removes negotiating from the sales equation. Customers pay a vehicle price that is set by the sales team based on the age of the car, its availability, and even color and equipment. Period. “This is a very simple business, really. We sometimes tend to make it complicated, but it's not," Fitzgerald said. "Just take care of your customers and take care of your people," the veteran car dealer added.
Fitzgerald Auto Malls set themselves apart from other dealers through their significant sustainability efforts and use of Green renewable energy sources. FitzMall maintains an Environmental Management System that goes above and beyond simply meeting environmental laws and regulations—it extends into everyday practices and business decisions. All electricity at Fitzgerald facilities is purchased from renewable energy sources, using 100 percent wind power at all its dealerships in Maryland. It is the first automotive dealership group in North America to become ISO 14001 certified, the highest recognition available for quality management, with a focus on the environment. Fitzgerald Auto Malls recycles over 80 percent of all solid waste generated. They were also the first dealership group to become an EPA Green Power Partner Member of the EPA Green Power Leadership Club and a long-standing member of the Clean Energy Partnership in Maryland. In 2019, Fitzgerald Auto Malls installed its solar canopy, which is lauded as the largest solar canopy east of the Mississippi River.
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands, 12 Auto Mall locations and that same guiding principal continues. That's the #FitzWay! www.FitzMall.com
