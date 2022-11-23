Globalscope Partners holds Fall Conference, celebrates €17.5 Billion in M&A transactions, year-to-date

Globalscope Partners Global M&A Power - The Globalscope Fall Conference conducted in Bangkok, Thailand, provided a worldwide marketplace for M&A transactions, and enabled members to secure the most attractive deals for their clients. Globalscope Partners in Action - During the four-day conference, Globalscope Partners shared best practices, member industry expertise, and transaction opportunities they represent worldwide. The conference and expanded network enhance Globalscope Partner John Sloan - President Globalscope Partners

GLOBALSCOPE PARTNERS LTD. meet Bangkok for Fall 2022 International Conference, to celebrate continued network growth and more than €17.5 Billion in transactions

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBALSCOPE PARTNERS LTD. gathered in Bangkok for their Fall 2022 International Conference, celebrating continued network growth and more than €17.5 Billion in transactions, year-to-date.

Globalscope Partners, a worldwide network of independent investment banking firms focused on M&A, was hosted for a four-day conference by member firm AWR Lloyd, Bangkok. AWR Lloyd has a 22-year track record providing M&A and strategy consulting services to clients across the Indo-Pacific region from the Middle East, through South and Southeast Asia.

During the event, members collaborated on more than 100 M&A opportunities in their cumulative worldwide pipelines, shared best practices for professional development, and held forums on trends and current industry landscapes from leading internal sector experts.

This Fall’s conference provided the Globalscope network an opportunity to strengthen connections with Southeast Asia, which inspires greater cross-border collaboration, trade, and investment. Guest speakers included Thailand’s former Finance Minister Korn Chatikavanij and Somruedee Chaimongkol, CEO of the Pan-Pacific energy group Banpu PCL. Each shared their insights on the conference theme of catalyzing the transformation of the region’s economies to greater sustainability.

Another conference highlight was the ‘Oscar’ Awards presented during the gala dinner. The following winners were recognized:

• Most Valuable Deal – IFBC, Switzerland

• Most Active Member – Carlsquare GmbH, Germany

• Flagship Award (Greatest Collaboration of Members) Atout Capital, France; DEX, the Netherlands; Common Ground Corporate Finance, Belgium

John R. Sloan, Globalscope President, welcomed the group to the semi-annual event. “These conferences provide our members the ability to leverage the strength of our network, accessing a global marketplace of potential investment partners that match their clients’ transaction opportunities.” said Sloan. “It also provides opportunities for individual member firms to learn new and better ways to enhance their services from fellow experts. This camaraderie and openness, drives us to each have tier-one professional services, delivering greater benefit to our clients.”

Globalscope celebrated continuing growth in its membership with Seedset Advisory, (Malaysia) being invited to join, as well as the approval of new member InCredMAPE, (India) a merger of previous member MAPE with InCredCapital.

Sector expertise within the network was expanded with the appointment of two new industry-sector heads, Consumer Co-Head: Cristina Bertolini, Pirola Corporate Finance, (Italy), and Business & Financial Services Co-Head: Martin Paev, SORTIS Invest, (Bulgaria). Additionally, because of an increase in mandates and the depth of diverse knowledge among member firms, a new Energy Transition group was created that provides, specialized transactional facilitation expertise targeting the Energy industry.

Alexander Wood, CEO of host firm AWR Lloyd, noted, “The independent firms represented here are different from the bulge bracket banks and mainstream consulting groups many have come to know. Globalscope is a family of elite smaller firms who share a culture of agility, discretion, creativity, and resourcefulness. Our service is personal, normally long-term, and tailored to each client’s unique requirements” he said. “Going forward, AWR Lloyd intends to take a leadership role in the Energy Transition sector at Globalscope with a focus on renewable energy, e-mobility, energy efficiency, climate tech and critical minerals,” concluded Wood.

The next Globalscope conference is scheduled for April 2023, in Buenos Aires and will be hosted by member firm FICUS Advisory.

-END-

ABOUT GLOBALSCOPE PARTNERS Globalscope is a family of 55 independent investment banking firms, with more than 400 highly qualified investment bankers located in 48 countries worldwide. With more than 30 years of global M&A experience, Globalscope partners work in close partnership with clients to make their business dreams a reality.

More than 10, 000 satisfied clients, from across all industry sectors, have benefited from our extensive knowledge of international capital markets and investors. Globalscope members are located across the world in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Thailand, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, USA, and Vietnam.

GLOBALSCOPE CORE VALUES Camaraderie & Openness | Relentless Entrepreneurialism | Tier One Brand

Highlights - Globalscope Partners Fall 2022 Conference