Globalscope Partners Convene in Munich, Germany Officially Welcoming 6 New Members

Globalscope members celebrate the record achievements of fellow family members, during the gala dinner held in Munich, Germany in April

Globalscope Partners convenes for in person conference again, in Munich, Germany adding six new members and celebrating 226 successful transactions

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in more two years, Globalscope Partners conducted their annual Spring Conference in Munich, Germany in late April. John R. Sloan, Globalscope President, said “Travel restrictions created by the Covid-19 pandemic, had limited our semi-annual conferences to online video forums since the spring of 2020. We were thrilled to meet again in-person, renew old partnerships, and work on new transactions.

These meetings are a key benefit of the Globalscope experience. They provide and promote relationship building opportunities, which generates numerous ways to better serve our worldwide client-base,” Sloan said.

During the meeting, members of 55 independent investment banks, focused on mergers and acquisitions, shared best practices, and reviewed more than 100 pending M&A opportunities worldwide.

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the M&A environment has been robust during the past two years with Globalscope members achieving record results on behalf of their clients worldwide. In 2021, Globalscope member firms closed a record 226 transactions with an aggregate transaction value that exceeded $8 billion USD.

Martijn Peters, Head of Member Recruitment for Globalscope, formally welcomed six investment firms as new Globalscope members. These include: Bondo Advisors, S.L. (Spain), SEAbridge Partners (Singapore), SXA Inc. (Japan), Pirola Corporate Finance (Italy), AWR Lloyd (Thailand), and (EFSA) East Side Financial Advisory (Serbia).

“We are delighted to welcome these new members, who each possess the character, integrity, and expertise, which reflects Globalscope’s strict criteria and core values. All were unanimously approved by our family member firms.

We continue to search for successful and talented firms to strengthen the presence and expertise of our global family. Globalscope enables our members to offer their clients a global marketplace and that continues to attract high value members and clients worldwide,” said Peters.

During the awards dinner in Munich, members celebrated with the traditional “Toast to Liquidity” announcing Globalscope’s “2022 Oscar Awards” for outstanding transactions in the following categories: • Most Valuable Deal—Greif & Co. (United States) • Most Active Member—Carlsquare (Germany and other European offices) • Globalscope Flagship Deal—Corbett Keeling (England) and J. Sloan & Co. (United States)

The next Globalscope conference is schedule to take place in October in Bangkok, Thailand. For more information visit www.globalscoppartners.com.

ABOUT GLOBALSCOPE PARTNERS Globalscope is a family of 55 independent investment banking firms, with more than 400 highly qualified investment bankers located in 48 countries worldwide. With more than 30 years of global M&A experience, Globalscope partners work in close partnership with clients to make their business dreams a reality.

More than 10, 000 satisfied clients, from across all industry sectors, have benefited from our extensive knowledge of international capital markets and investors. Globalscope members are located across the world in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Thailand, Turkey, UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, USA, and Vietnam .

GLOBALSCOPE CORE VALUES Camaraderie & Openness | Relentless Entrepreneurialism | Tier One Brand

