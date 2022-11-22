$280,000 TENNESSEE CASH JACKPOT WINNER IN LORETTO

Back

LORETTO – And the Tennessee Cash jackpot wins continue! A lucky player in Loretto won last night’s jackpot of $280,000 by matching all numbers drawn. This is the 119th time the jackpot has been won for this Tennessee-only drawing style game.

The ticket was sold at Loretto One Stop, 917 N. Military Street in Loretto (Lawrence County).

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

