Big Wine Glasses, LLC Announces New Releases for Black Friday Sale & Best Sellers Back In Stock

BigWineGlasses.com expands its selection of high-quality wine glasses in time for holiday hosting and gifting and is offering a rare sale for Black Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Big Wine Glasses, LLC, announced they have not only expanded their collection of hand-blown, crystal wine glasses for the holiday season but their best-selling, Imperial Wine Glasses, are back in stock just in time for their 25% off Black Friday Sale. There are now six styles to choose from including the best-seller Imperial, Balthazar, Nebuchadnezzar, Magnum and the new Jeroboam, perfect for reds such as Cab Franc or even sangria, and the Demi, perfect for sparkling wines and champagnes. In addition to the Black Friday Sale, Big Wine Glasses offers free shipping and returns year-round.

Big Wine Glasses was founded with a mission to empower people to enjoy wine and simplify the process so everyone can experience wine the way they want. Their wine glasses come in two sizes, big and bigger, allowing the flavor of the wine to be enhanced by naturally aerating in the glass. Big Wine Glasses was even featured on and recommended by Good Morning America.

“We believe everyone can appreciate wine if given the right tools and there is no need to overcomplicate the process, said Bryan Rhode, president of Big Wine Glasses. “Our big wine glasses are lead-free and hand-blown crystal, all at an affordable price.”

Big Wine Glasses is going a step further to make their high-quality wine glasses even more affordable by offering a very rare sitewide sale, with no promo code needed, from Thanksgiving Day, November 24th, through Tuesday, November 29th. You can check out the new collections and shop the sale now at https://bigwineglasses.com/.

Rhode continued, “Customer feedback is very important to us and that’s why we have expanded our collection with the Demi and Jeroboam and ensured our customer favorite, Imperial wine glasses, were back in stock in time for the holidays. We’re excited to be offering all of our collections for 25% off for our customers who want to get their holiday shopping done a bit early and save.”

About Big Wine Glasses
At Big Wine Glasses our mission is to empower people to enjoy wine. We believe everyone can appreciate wine if given the right tools. Big wine glasses greatly enhance the taste and flavor of wine by allowing the wine to open up. We exist to ensure that buying a high-quality, affordable big wine glass is simpler and more straightforward than it has ever been.

