InventHelp Inventor Develops an Experience Enhancing Surfing Accessory (LJD 203)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a way to help surfers be more relaxed while surfing," said an inventor from Brentwood, N.Y., so I invented the SURFBOARD ACCESSORY. It gives the surfer more flexibility and better balance while surfing."

The invention makes it easier for individuals to maintain balance on surfboards when riding waves by eliminating the need to constantly stand and shift weight. It reduces the effort associated with surfing, thus reducing stress and strain on an individual's legs and core, letting a surfer to use the surfboard like a paddleboard. This allows for enhanced comfort and relaxation. Convenient, durable and easy to use, the accessory improves stability, enhances safety making it ideal for use among young or novice/beginner surfers to build confidence.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

