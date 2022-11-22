Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,611 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Crowfoot Wrench (MHO 185)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more compact and efficient design for a crowfoot wrench," said an inventor, from Riverton, Wy., "so I invented THE REACH AROUND. My design eliminates the need to disassemble and remove other parts that might be in the way when working in very cramped spots."

The invention provides an improved way to access hexagonal nuts and bolts in tight or difficult spaces. In doing so, it offers an alternative to struggling with traditional crowfoot wrenches. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to purchase multiple crowfeet wrenches. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics, plumbers, diesel technicians, electricians, carpenters, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-crowfoot-wrench-mho-185-301676576.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Crowfoot Wrench (MHO 185)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.