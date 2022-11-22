Precision Medicine Software Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.20 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 8.57% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Precision Medicine Software Market " By Delivery Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Application (Rare Diseases, Oncology), By End-User (Healthcare Providers, Research Centers And Academic Institutes), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Precision Medicine Software Market size was valued at USD 1.60 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.20 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Precision Medicine Software Market "

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Precision Medicine Software Market Overview

Precision medicine software is a new disease prevention and treatment method that focuses on rare diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. It combines molecular biology techniques with systems. Clinicians and physicians can use these approaches to keep better track of their patients. Precision medicine software aids advances in genetic studies and genomics. It has a wide range of diagnostic and clinical applications for better disease understanding, including new therapy development, cancer research, biomarker discovery, drug repurposing, and patient stratification for clinical trials.

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud-based computing solutions in precision medicine, as well as the increasing adoption of precision medicine solutions in various emerging economies worldwide, are creating exciting new opportunities in the global Precision Medicine Software Market. Furthermore, rising cancer prevalence and increased cancer research funding are expected to drive the global Precision Medicine Software Market in the coming years. Depending on each individual's genetic profile, environment, and lifestyle, appropriate or optimal therapy may be used. A person's genetic profile or other molecular or cellular studies may be used to guide diagnostic testing. A rise in the number of cancer patients and increased government support for precision medicine initiatives are both contributing to the growth of the precision medicine software market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are 2bPrecise LLC, Syapse, Inc., PierianDx, Inc., Fabric Genomics, SOPHiA GENETICS SA, N-of-One, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., Human Longevity, Inc., Sunquest Information Systems Inc., Translational Software, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Precision Medicine Software Market On the basis of Delivery Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Precision Medicine Software Market, By Delivery Type

Precision Medicine Software Market, By Application Rare Diseases Oncology Pharmacogenomics Others

Precision Medicine Software Market, By End-User Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Healthcare Providers Research Centers and Academic Institutes Others

Precision Medicine Software Market, By Geography North America Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Leading Precision Medicine Software Companies detecting the cancer's cure globally

