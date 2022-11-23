The Quantum Insider Acquires Space Impulse to Expand Market Intelligence Solutions to Space Industry

The Quantum Insider announced today that it has agreed to acquire Space Impulse, a leading provider of data for the global space industry.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Insider (TQI), the market intelligence platform for the quantum technology industry, announced today that it has agreed to acquire Space Impulse, a leading innovator and provider of social networking and data for the global space industry.

As a result of the acquisition, TQI will expand its intelligence and media solutions across three rapidly emerging industries - quantum computing, metaverse, and now, the space industry.

"Rabi and the team have built a stellar technical platform and industry community dedicated to the space industry,” said Alex Challans, CEO of TQI. “We are looking forward to working in partnership to expand the offering as we have already successfully delivered in the quantum and metaverse market.”

Space Impulse was founded in 2017 as a global social network that serves as a hub for members of the space community. By uniting this industry as a global community across its extensive supply chain, the site works to help lower space industry costs and accelerate times to orbit. In pursuit of this mission the platform has accumulated a robust database and strong presence in the space technology ecosystem.

“After five years of establishing Space Impulse as the largest community and data hub for the Space Industry, we are excited to move to the next level,” said Rabi Boundi, founder of Space Impulse. “TQI’s experience and leadership in deep tech industries are a perfect opportunity to expand our vision and cement Space Impulse’s reputation as the go-to place for everything space.”

TQI will build the Space Impulse database and market position into an industry-leading space industry market intelligence platform. The team has already expanded its mix of mutually reinforcing news and market data from the quantum industry to cover the emergent underlying technologies of the metaverse.

Challans said the acquisition will accelerate The Quantum Insider's core mission to build the tech intelligence engine of the future. TQI's innovative intelligence model connects news and information-gathering with data collection and visualization. As TQI gathers and reports the news, it also stores these vital bits of data, which in turn can be examined for trends and insights that further enrich the data.

About The Quantum Insider

The Quantum Insider is the leading provider of media and market intelligence on the quantum technology industry. It helps clients across the world understand and thrive in complex, fast-growing markets. Founded in 2019, the venture-backed company now has a team of 20+ people and has recently expanded its vertical offering to cover the metaverse industry.

About Space Impulse

Space Impulse was founded with a mission to connect the space community, lower space industry costs, and accelerate times to orbit on a global social network. The platform provides an industry-tailored space for all participants in the greater space industry ecosystem to share industry news, develop relationships, find jobs, manage procurement, and work together.