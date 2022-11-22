More steelhead to be stocked in the Boise River on Wednesday, Nov. 23

The good news keeps on coming for anglers. Approximately 100-125 more steelhead will be transported and released into the Boise River on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The fish are trapped at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River and will be released in equal numbers at five stocking locations:

Glenwood Bridge

Americana Bridge

Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University

West Parkcenter Bridge

Barber Park

In addition to a valid fishing license, anglers looking to hook one of the hatchery steelhead need a steelhead permit. Permits can be purchased at any Fish and Game office or numerous vendors across the state.

Boise River steelhead limits are two fish per day, six in possession, and 20 for the fall season. Though required in other steelhead waters, barbless hooks are not required for Boise River steelhead angling.

All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin). Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead. Any steelhead caught by an angler not holding a steelhead permit must immediately be returned to the water, and it is illegal to target steelhead without a steelhead permit.

For more information regarding the Boise River steelhead release, contact the Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office in Nampa or call (208) 465-8465. Check the department’s website to learn more.