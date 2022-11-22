PennDOT to Hold Public Open House and Plans Display for River Road Bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an Open House Plans Display for its River Road Bridge project. Project plans and pertinent information will be on display December 6 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building, 9120 Clearfield-Curwensville Highway, Clearfield, PA 16830. Plans for the project will then be presented at the regularly scheduled Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors Meeting starting at 7:00 PM that same evening.

The project proposes improvements to Span 1 of a three-span active railroad bridge that carries the RJ Corman Pennsylvania Lines, Cresson Branch Tracks, across River Road (State Route 1001) and the West Branch Susquehanna River in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. The project is intended to provide improved vertical clearance for vehicular traffic passing underneath the bridge and to provide safe passage for trains passing across the bridge, reduce the potential for collisions with the railroad bridge, and maintain continuity of the active railroad.

The purpose of the plans display is to provide information regarding the project, including anticipated detour routes and duration, the project schedule, potential temporary closures during construction, impacts to environmental resources (Section 2002 of the Administrative Code of 1929, as amended (also known as "PA Act 120")), and provide the public an opportunity to offer feedback.

The meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone requiring special assistance should contact Michelle L. Mays, P.E., Project Manager, PennDOT District 2-0, via Phone: 814.765.0465 or email: mimays@pa.gov

