“A VERY DANDY HOLIDAY” POP-UP BAR HAPPENING AT THE DANDY CROWN IN CHICAGO

A Very Dandy Holiday bar will pop up at The Dandy Crown, located at 694 N Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, from December 1 to December 31, at 3 pm daily.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Very Dandy Holiday bar will pop up at The Dandy Crown TheDandyCrown.com, located at 694 N Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, from December 1 to December 31, at 3 pm daily. The halls will be decked, and merriment will ensue with yuletide cheer in everyone's cups! Festive cocktails from The Dandy Crown’s Beverage Director, Star Chefs 2021 Rising Star Bartender, and 2022 USBG World Class Regional Winner and Judge’s Choice Winner Sarah Syman will be the focus at this inaugural holiday pop-up. Coming off the heels of a highly successful Halloween pop-up, Black Lagoon, The Dandy Crown is well prepared to be suited and booted for December with another immersive and colorful cocktail-focused experience.

The Dandy Crown, a cocktail-focused bar and restaurant, has earned accolades for its cocktail program since its opening in December 2019. A Very Dandy Holiday will get everyone in the holiday spirits. The cocktails, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will be served in cheerful glassware with seasonally tinged ingredients that evoke wintertime flavor and nostalgia. Just a few of the cocktails included are A Very Dandy Holiday Hot Cider (Glenlivet Founders Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Spiced Cranberry Syrup, Hot Apple Cider – with a non-alcoholic version made with Seedlip Spice 94 Non-Alcoholic Spirit), Fa La La La Flip (Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum, Amaro, Cassis, Walnut Liqueur, Egg), Winter Spice Old Fashioned (Dickel Rye, Allspice Dram, Banana, Mole, Orange Bitters), and Christmas on Saturn (The Botanist Gin, Passionfruit, Falernum, Appel’s Spiced Oat Horchata, Angostura).

Festive and free-of-charge evenings of celebration are planned, including A Very Dandy Holiday Photobooth on Sunday, December 4, Holiday Trivia on Tuesday, December 6 and 20, Photos with Santa on Wednesday, December 7, Wreath Making on Sunday, December 11, an Ugly Sweater & The Dandy Crown’s 3rd Birthday Party on Thursday, December 15, Festivus Celebration on Friday, December 23, and of course, A Very Dandy Holiday closes out on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31.

A Very Dandy Holiday will debut at The Dandy Crown on December 1 and run through December 31. For more information, please visit TheDandyCrown.com and follow along on Instagram for updates at @TheDandyCrown

About The Dandy Crown:

The Dandy Crown is a two-story River West neighborhood cocktail-focused restaurant and bar with an ample year-round outdoor patio located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. For up-to-date information, please visit thedandycrown.com, be social on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or call 312-846-6420.