11-22-2022 $25,001 Cash 25 Ticket Sold in Buckhannon

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Cash25 ticket worth $25,001 was purchased at The George’s General Store in Buckhannon.

The ticket matched all six numbers for the $25,000 win. This same ticket also featured a $1 win, meaning there was another play matching three numbers.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s numbers were 3, 8, 10, 15, 18, and 22.

Cash25 tickets cost $1.00, and must be purchased by 6:49 pm the day of the drawing. Cash25 has draws Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.