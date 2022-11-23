The Tällberg Foundation Celebrates the 2022 Tällberg Leadership Prize Winners

Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize Yevgenia Albats, Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Sam Muller Chido Govera, Lala Lovera, Elias Mastoras

NEW YORK, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six extraordinary people with the courage, wisdom, creativity and values to operate in--and try to improve--a global world beset by challenges that too many others find overwhelming will be honored in two virtual ceremonies.

The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prizes—named in honor of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and the global diplomat, Jan Eliasson—are given annually to outstanding leaders from any country and any discipline whose work is innovative, courageous, rooted in universal values and global in implication or consequence.

The ninety-minute interactive, virtual programs will combine interviews with the winners, roundtable conversations about leadership among past Prize winners and jury members as well as interactions with the audience.

Three established leaders will be honored on December 13 at 10:00 AM EST 4:00PM CET:

Yevgenia Albats, Russia, for her passionate commitment to reporting truth in the face of repression and corruption, and for forcefully asserting her—and every Russian’s—personal responsibility to work for a democratic future in their country.

Sam Muller, Netherlands, for his innovative work in creating and implementing new, concrete concepts and ways of working for law practitioners that focus on solving people’s real needs and thereby reinforce their commitment to democracy.

Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Uganda, for her persistent, innovative leadership in developing new approaches to human/wildlife interaction at a time when the danger of zoonotic diseases is rising worldwide.

Three emerging leaders will be honored on December 15 at 10:00 AM EST 4:00PM CET:

Elia Ana Lovera Gonzalo (Lala), Venezuela, for her passionate and positive fight against the poverty and, especially, the loss of education that risk condemning Venezuelan refugees living in host communities to wasted lives.

Chido Govera, Zimbabwe, for her efforts to provide food security using simplified, sustainable, replicable, and practical approaches to farming mushrooms aiming to empower communities to raise themselves out of poverty.

Elias Mastoras, Greece, for his inventiveness in designing and distributing child-sized audible soccer balls that allow blind children not only to play, but also to participate more fully in their communities.

“The Tällberg Foundation is committed to the idea that leadership matters, and that the right leaders with the right motivations can move our societies from where they are to where they need to be,” said Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation. “Please join us in honoring these leaders and learning from their examples.”

The Prizes are made possible by the financial and moral support of SNF.