Business Excellence Celebrated in Markham

Board Chair Jack Ungar from RBC delivers opening remarks Finalists for Markham Board of Trade Business Excellence Awards assemble on stage Table of Business Excellence Awards Finalists with Markham Board of Trade President & CEO Chris Collucci

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Markham Board of Trade (MBT) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 32nd Annual Business Excellence Awards, the 10th Annual ASPIRE Awards and the Anthony Roman Award.The 2022 Business Excellence Awards were presented to:Business Employer of Excellence: Sentient HR ServicesCommunity Involvement & Cultural Enrichment: Yellow Brick HouseThe Donald Cousens Conservation & Environmental Leadership Award: SmartONE Solutions Inc.Entrepreneurship: SpaiceFood Service & Hospitality: Diana’s Oyster Bar & Grill MarkhamGlobal Business Excellence: Veoneer Canada Inc.High Quality and Service: MTFX Inc.Innovation: Lake Harbour Co. Ltd.Women led Business: 4S Consulting Services Inc.The Anthony Roman Award, which honors an individual who is both a community leader and a successful business person, was presented to Donald C. Hindson of Cattanach Hindson Sutton Vanveldhuizen LLP.“Congratulations to this year’s award recipients, finalists, and nominees, and a big thank you to our sponsors for their support in making this our most successful event in many years,” stated Markham Board of Trade President & CEO Chris Collucci. “I’d also like to acknowledge the awards selection committee, and their Chair Mike Essex, for their hard work in reviewing and determining the 2022 recipients.”The Board of Trade ASPIRE Awards, sponsored by Seneca College, recognize Markham’s business leaders and young professionals under the age of 40. The 2022 recipients are:Professional Excellence: Payal Singh, YoPetsCommunity Involvement: Kenneth Lo, Chairperson, Power Unit Youth OrganizationStart-up: Olugbenga Olubanjo, Founder and CEO, ReeddiThe Business Excellence Awards are Markham's annual celebration of entrepreneurial spirit and business success. Any business located in the City of Markham is eligible.Nominations for next year's awards open early 2023, visit www.markhamboard.com for details.For more information:Selina Martins, Communications Coordinator, Markham Board of TradeP: (289) 844-3015 E: smartins@markhamboard.comAbout Markham Board of Trade:Markham Board of Trade (MBT), a local non-profit Chamber of Commerce, serves the largest municipality in York Region. Formed over 40 years ago as a member-based organization, MBT advocates for economic development and business growth in Markham, serving a community of over 10,000 businesses.MBT enhances the success of its members by offering exclusive programs and services to assist them in growing their networks and businesses. MBT connects local businesses through digital channels and in-person networking events. MBT produces Markham's Annual Buyer’s Guide and Markham’s exclusive business magazine, the Markham VOICE. www.markhamboard.com

Markham Board of Trade Business Excellence Awards Live Stream