Business Excellence Celebrated in Markham
Markham Board of Trade Announces 2022 Business Excellence and ASPIRE Awards Recipients
Congratulations to this year's award recipients, finalists and nominees, and a big thank you to our sponsors for their support in making this our most successful event in many years.”MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Markham Board of Trade (MBT) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 32nd Annual Business Excellence Awards, the 10th Annual ASPIRE Awards and the Anthony Roman Award.
— Chris Collucci, President & CEO, Markham Board of Trade
The 2022 Business Excellence Awards were presented to:
Business Employer of Excellence: Sentient HR Services
Community Involvement & Cultural Enrichment: Yellow Brick House
The Donald Cousens Conservation & Environmental Leadership Award: SmartONE Solutions Inc.
Entrepreneurship: Spaice
Food Service & Hospitality: Diana’s Oyster Bar & Grill Markham
Global Business Excellence: Veoneer Canada Inc.
High Quality and Service: MTFX Inc.
Innovation: Lake Harbour Co. Ltd.
Women led Business: 4S Consulting Services Inc.
The Anthony Roman Award, which honors an individual who is both a community leader and a successful business person, was presented to Donald C. Hindson of Cattanach Hindson Sutton Vanveldhuizen LLP.
“Congratulations to this year’s award recipients, finalists, and nominees, and a big thank you to our sponsors for their support in making this our most successful event in many years,” stated Markham Board of Trade President & CEO Chris Collucci. “I’d also like to acknowledge the awards selection committee, and their Chair Mike Essex, for their hard work in reviewing and determining the 2022 recipients.”
The Board of Trade ASPIRE Awards, sponsored by Seneca College, recognize Markham’s business leaders and young professionals under the age of 40. The 2022 recipients are:
Professional Excellence: Payal Singh, YoPets
Community Involvement: Kenneth Lo, Chairperson, Power Unit Youth Organization
Start-up: Olugbenga Olubanjo, Founder and CEO, Reeddi
The Business Excellence Awards are Markham's annual celebration of entrepreneurial spirit and business success. Any business located in the City of Markham is eligible.
Nominations for next year's awards open early 2023, visit www.markhamboard.com for details.
Selina Martins, Communications Coordinator, Markham Board of Trade
P: (289) 844-3015 E: smartins@markhamboard.com
About Markham Board of Trade:
Markham Board of Trade (MBT), a local non-profit Chamber of Commerce, serves the largest municipality in York Region. Formed over 40 years ago as a member-based organization, MBT advocates for economic development and business growth in Markham, serving a community of over 10,000 businesses.
MBT enhances the success of its members by offering exclusive programs and services to assist them in growing their networks and businesses. MBT connects local businesses through digital channels and in-person networking events. MBT produces Markham's Annual Buyer’s Guide and Markham’s exclusive business magazine, the Markham VOICE. www.markhamboard.com
