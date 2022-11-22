Plaza Auto Mall, Council Member Farah Louis & Mayor Eric Adams Host Local Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Your One Stop Block When You Auto Shop

Plaza Auto Mall, Council Member Louis, Mayor Adams, and Other Brooklyn Electeds Seek to Provide Meals for as Many Residents as Possible

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Monday November 21st, from 4–6 p.m., Plaza Auto Mall, Council Member Farah Louis & Mayor Eric Adams, hosted a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in partnership with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Senators Andrew S. Gounardes and. Roxanne Persaud, Assembly members Peter J. Abbate Jr., Rodneyse Bichotte, Brian Cunningham, Simcha Eichenstein, Helene E. Weinstein, and Jaime Williams, Council Member Kalman Yeger, District Leader Sarana Purcell, Community Leader Debbie Louis, and Masbia of Flatbush.

In what has become a staple annual event in this season of giving, Plaza Auto Mall in partnership with Council Member Farah Louis, Mayor Eric Adams' Community Outreach Unit and many other NYC electeds, hosted a thanksgiving turkey giveaway event where a total of 760 turkeys where distributed to NYC's less fortunate and disenfranchised residents.

BACKGROUND: “Over the past four plus decades, Plaza Auto Mall has become part of the fabric of Brooklyn and I have a profound sense of appreciation for the community we serve,” says Adam Rosatti, GM of the Brooklyn based auto group.

“Since our inception, the Plaza Auto Mall team has maintained a tradition of giving back to the community. In recent years we have been very grateful to be able to work with Council Member Farah Louis’ team and Mayor Adams’ Community Affairs Unit as well as other local elected officials and community leaders, who, by ensuring these turkeys and meals get to those that really need them, have helped make these events a success,” says Rosatti.

What makes this year’s event different is that in addition to the 600 turkeys that are being distributed, 160 cooked turkeys are being delivered via Doordash to the unhoused and asylum seekers throughout the city's shelters.

Established in 1975, Plaza Auto Mall was one of the first dealers to introduce the concept of a multi-franchise auto group within an urban setting.

For more information about Plaza Auto Mall contact Sean Tahzib, Marketing Director – PR@plazacars.com.