The Plaza Auto Mall Announces Donation of 1000 Backpacks and Back to School Kits to Disadvantaged NYC Families

Plaza Auto Mall Teams Up With Mayor’s Office and NYC Council Member Farah Louis’ Office to Distribute 1000 Backpacks and School Supply Kits.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plaza Auto Mall in collaboration with the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs and New York City Council Member Farah Louis and her staff, today announced the donation and distribution of 1000 backpacks and back to school kits to disadvantaged New York City families.

"This is Plaza Auto Mall's second annual backpack and school supplies donation and give away event," said Adam Rosatti, general manager of Plaza Auto Mall. "I am very passionate about education and all children having the opportunity to learn and thrive, so this is definitely an event we plan to continue. We are also very grateful to the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs and of course Council Member Farah Louis and her tremendous staff, for helping us expand this year's donation to incorporate events at various NYCHA community centers around the city," says Rosatti.

Founded in 1975, Plaza Auto Mall has a long history of community outreach and assistance events, as well as providing sales, service and all things automotive and was a pioneer in creating one of the first and largest urban market auto malls.

For more information about Plaza Auto Mall please contact info@plazacars.com.

