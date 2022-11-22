ScImage Showcases the Power of Connection at RSNA 2022

ScImage Invites RSNA Attendees to Experience the Power of the PICOM365 Proven Cloud-Native Image Management System at Booth 3117

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScImage, Inc., a leading provider of Cloud-native enterprise imaging and reporting solutions for all ‘Ologies, will highlight the Power of Connection with both product and partnership updates, at the annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, November 27-30, 2022, Booth 3117 in the South Hall.

“ScImage has been dedicated to the advancement of enterprise imaging for 30 years with a one happy customer at a time approach,” said Sai Raya, Ph.D., ScImage’s Founder and CEO. “The key to our longevity, and the common thread in this year’s RSNA announcements, is connection. Connecting care teams, patients, partners, clinical data, and colleagues is what drives us to continually learn and improve.”

Partnership with Canon Medical Systems, USA

ScImage proudly announces a strategic partnership with Canon Medical Systems, USA. “With a shared vision and perfectly complementary products, we are excited to have the opportunity to drive the future direction of Cardiology and beyond,” stated Dr. Raya. “It is an ideal partnership because we both have a customer-centric focus, decades of experience and knowledge in building solutions for healthcare imaging, and an eagerness to hear from our customers, allowing us to constantly enrich our solutions.”

Hypergrowth in moving complex workloads to PICOM365 Cloud

ScImage delivers the largest multitenant Cloud PACS in the industry; and, since 2000, over 90% of ScImage customers have implemented a Cloud workflow. Powered by a single unified elastic infrastructure within Microsoft Azure, PICOM365 Cloud delivers full PACS functionality with uncompromised security, performance, scalability, and flexibility. Dedicated full-service support teams, unique to ScImage, are eliminating the need for on-premise, IT-heavy personnel.

PICOM365 Cloud ecosystem is an AI delivery platform

ScImage’s intelligent Cloud computing infrastructure is the perfect launchpad for AI-based algorithms, enabling seamless automation for data entry, limitless workflows, 3rd party software integration – including AI – and optimized EHR assimilation to improve consistency, quality and workflow. Native to the platform, PICOM365 also employs thousands of workflow automation bots that constantly monitor various factors - including system metrics, workflow triggers and data flow glitches - and perform self-healing mitigations to correct issues.

Built-in personal assistant for team collaboration, technical support, and education

Moving beyond a traditional “Help” menu, PICOM365 now includes PicomAssist, a robust virtual assistant integrated into the PICOM365 Dashboard. PicomAssist provides end users access to quick reference guides, step by step instructions on system navigation, and training videos. Submitting a technical support request is just a click away.

Also new to the PICOM365 lineup is PicomConnect, a multi-media messaging module that facilitates secure text, video and audio calls, image sharing within and between care teams and ScImage support.

Learn more about ScImage and PICOM365 at RSNA, booth 3117