Dr. Jennifer London, Giving Thanks 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy' for our Freedoms

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Thanksgiving week, the wife of the late J. Phillip London, Author of 'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI,' Dr. Jennifer London, a Veteran Spouse, shares her thanks for the United States Military and all who serve in America’s defense and who protect our security.Dr. Jennifer London...stated, "On behalf of my late husband and our three sons, we give thanks for the selfless sacrifice of our military who support our nation through their honor, courage, and dedication. This select group is less than one percent of our population who are vigilant in protecting our freedoms and opportunities here in America and who keep the peace around the world. We are also thankful for all the military spouses for their resilience and devotion to America.”London continued..., "As our world looks for strong, principled leadership, we are grateful for those who lead with moral courage and character. And we appreciate those leaders who strive to make the world safe for everyone.”'Ever Vigilant Leadership and Legacy by the Executive Chairman of CACI' was written by the late Dr. J. Phillip London, a United States Naval Academy graduate, Navy aviator, and a Fortune 500 Business Leader in the nation's defense industry. This influential read inspires the next generation of leaders to fight for the home of the brave.London concluded..."Having traveled around this world, I realize the treasure that is America. We give thanks for this great nation and for those who keep us free.Dr. Jennifer London holds a PhD in psychology from the Ohio State University and postdoctoral education in marketing from the University of Pittsburgh School of Business. She has a diversified background in strategic planning, business development, executive hiring, development, and outplacement, as well as marketing and community relations. She is the President of her own consulting firm, where her work has included evaluating and developing potential customers nationwide for the development of new and expanded markets for companies ranging from private businesses to Fortune 100 corporations.Dr. London has numerous professional publications to her credit, and was a co-author with Dr. J. Phillip London on his books Character: The Ultimate Success Factor and Profiles in Character: Sixteen Americans and the Traits That Defined Them. She was also a contributor to Dr. J. Phillip London’s book Our Good Name: A Company’s Fight to Defend Its Honor and Get the Truth Told about Abu Ghraib.Many of Dr. London’s current activities focus on military and patriotic initiatives. Dr. London created and leads a major effort in educating and empowering Americans to be active citizens through greater understanding of our Nation’s early history, its founders, and the civic duties within the American experience through her National American History and Founders month initiative. ( www.americanhistoryandfoundersmonth.com ).

