World Archery to launch archery+ OTT platform with StreamViral
World Archery launches new OTT channel with chosen broadcast partner StreamViral.LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
World Archery is set to launch an online streaming platform archery+ in early 2023 as part of a new partnership with broadcast OTT company StreamViral.
archery+ will broadcast international archery to audiences in territories that are not covered by World Archery’s rights deals. Coverage will include marquee events like the Hyundai Archery World Cup, the Hyundai World Archery Championships and upcoming qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – as well as second-tier world ranking tournaments.
archery+ will also host features, documentaries, educational resources and other exclusive content developed by World Archery.
The platform will initially leverage advertising and a freemium model over paid subscriptions.
With the launch of archery+, World Archery will sustainably build its global distribution of the full pyramid of archery content, gain advanced audience insights, and develop new and effective direct-to-consumer marketing models.
StreamViral is a sports OTT integrator that provides consultancy on design, production, marketing and monetization, helping sports clubs, leagues and federations develop their own customized broadcast channels.
World Archery is the international federation for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of archery. The organization runs major events, including world championships in several disciplines of the sport, and works with its more than 150 national member associations to regulate, develop and promote the sport worldwide.
World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen commented:
“World Archery’s foray into the OTT space is another milestone in the sport’s development as a fan-focused entertainment product. This project with StreamViral will develop an exclusive digital space for archery content – whether it’s produced by World Archery or not – and a valuable resource for our growing worldwide audience.”
StreamViral co-founder and chief technology officer Isobelle Benge said:
“We are delighted to work with World Archery and use our broadcast and marketing experience to help the federation grow its new brand. It is not only a new client but also a new sport to add to the StreamViral family, with 100,000s of fans worldwide. Our aim is to build an OTT channel that appeals to the fanbase and enhances the sport’s engagement and popularity.”
Mark Andrews
RainDance Digital (https://rd-digitalmarketing.com)
mark@rd-software.net