Aesthetic Devices Market Size to reach USD 14,113.2 million By 2027 Growing at 10.9% CAGR | GlobalData Plc

LONDON, UK, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aesthetic devices market size reached USD 14,113.2 million in 2021, according to a new report by GlobalData Plc. Aesthetic devices refer to the devices that are used in cosmetic procedures for beautification, correction, and improvement of body contour which include fillers, breast implants, facial implants, and penile implants. The key drivers of the aesthetic devices market are the rising geriatric population and increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures. However, high-cost treatment and side effects related to aesthetic procedures are expected to restrict the market growth. On contrary, the surge in medical tourism, technological advancement, and rising awareness and acceptance in developing markets are expected to provide several opportunities for key players operating in the market.

Facial aesthetics are generally used to enhance appearance. Depending on their intended use and whether they affect the structure or function of the body, they might be subject to FDA regulation. To make an informed choice about whether to utilise these devices, patients should talk to their healthcare professional about the advantages and disadvantages of these devices. Dermal fillers, microdermabrasion products, and chemical peels are examples of facial aesthetics. Anti-aging products called dermal fillers are injected into patients' skin to enhance volume. They are injected to rejuvenate and tighten aging, wrinkled, and sagging skin. Hyaluronic acid from animals or the patient's fat is used to prepare dermal filler. The dermal filler procedures usually require around 1-5 hours. With less overhead, dermatological clinics can use intradermal fillers. They tackle problems including diminished face volume and dynamic lines, which are the key indicators of facial aging.

Over the last decade, the aesthetic treatment and procedures market has significantly improved owing mainly to recent technological developments. Of particular relevance is the introduction of laser- and light-based technologies, which have offered tremendous promise among skin-rejuvenation therapies. In comparison to traditional ablative lasers like the CO (2) and erbiumYAG laser systems, new laser resurfacing procedures for skin rejuvenation provide a number of advantages.

Aesthetic Devices Market Report Highlights

• The global Aesthetic Devices Market is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2027, reaching a value of $ 25,974.0 million. The market is set to gain thrust during the forecast period on account of increasing technological advancement.

• In 2021, the facial aesthetics products segment of the Aesthetic Devices market is estimated at US$ 3,288.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 6,428.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.0%.

• The hospitals, clinics, and medical spas segment is predicted to reach US$ 12,241.5 million in 2027 from US$ 6,506.1 million in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 11.3%.

• The market has witnessed a surge in medical tourism and a rising focus of people on physical appearance and increasing accessibility of aesthetic procedures, which will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

• North America closely followed by Europe captured over 42.74% of the overall aesthetic device share in 2021. Vendors in these regions are launching various products, thereby accelerating market growth.

• The Aesthetic Devices market key players analyzed as part of this report are Alma Laser Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Cutera Inc., EL.EN. S.P.A., Cynosure Inc, among others

GlobalData Plc has segmented the Aesthetic Devices Market report by Product, End-User, and region:

Aesthetic Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Facial Aesthetic Devices

• Cosmetic Implants

• Body Contouring & Skin Tightening Devices

• Skin Aesthetic Devices

• Hair Removal Devices

• Others

Aesthetic Devices End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Hospitals, Clinics, and Medical Spas

• Dermatology Centers

• Others

Aesthetic Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• ROW

