Alkaline Water Electrolysis Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028

Major players covered into report are as McPhy, Hydrogenics, TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co Ltd, Green Hydrogen Systems, MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alkaline Water Electrolysis Market Size Analysis:

The global alkaline water electrolysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018–2028. The major factors driving the growth of the market are rising health consciousness among people, a surge in demand for safe and clean drinking water, and increasing investment in R&D activities by key players.

Alkaline water electrolysis is a technology used for the production of hydrogen and oxygen gas from water using an electric current. The process involves passing an electric current through water, which results in the decomposition of water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen gas.

Some of the key findings from the report include:



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for alkaline water electrolysis, due to the growing demand from countries such as China and India.

The residential application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players in the market are Green Hydrogen Systems (Denmark), MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd (India), Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co Ltd (China), 718th Research Institute of CSIC (China), and Next Hydrogen Corp (Canada). Other key players include ShaanXi HuaQin (China), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Nel Hydrogen (Norway), Teledyne Energy Systems Inc (United States), Thyssenkrupp (Germany), Suzhou Jingli (China), Tian Jin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co Ltd (China), Tian Jin Mainland Hydrogen



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the alkaline water electrolysis market. The demand for alkaline water electrolysis systems has increased significantly as people are looking for ways to improve their immune systems and overall health. However, the challenging economic conditions and the lockdown measures implemented by governments around the world have restrained the growth of the market.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• ＜10 m3/h

• ＜30 m3/h

• ＜50 m3/h

• ＜80 m3/h

• ≥80 m3/h

By Application

• Power Plants

• Steel Plants

• Electronics and Photovoltaics

• Industrial Gases

• Others

Regional Analysis:

Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global alkaline water electrolysis market. Investments in developing and manufacturing hydrogen fuel cells and favourable environmental protection and energy security policies are expected to drive demand for alkaline water electrolysis machines in the upcoming years.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

McPhy, Hydrogenics, TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co Ltd, Green Hydrogen Systems, MVS Engineering Pvt Ltd, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co Ltd, ShaanXi HuaQin, Asahi Kasei, Nel Hydrogen, Teledyne Energy Systems Inc, Thyssenkrupp, and Suzhou Jingli are some of the major players included in the "Global Alkaline Water Electrolysis Market" study report.



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global alkaline water electrolysis industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the alkaline water electrolysis market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the alkaline water electrolysis market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the alkaline water electrolysis market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on Alkaline Water Electrolysis and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of the adoption of alkaline water electrolysis across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



