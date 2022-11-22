Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are H-Old, Yongle (Avery Dennison), 3M, Achem (YC Group), Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), IPG, Saint Gobin (CHR), Scapa.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market Size Analysis:

The global automotive wire harnessing tape market is estimated to be worth USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2028, at a CAGR of XX%. The report includes the segmentation of the automotive wire harnessing tape market on the basis of material type, adhesive type, backing material, product type, thickness type, and region.

The factors driving the growth of this market include increasing vehicle production, stringent emission regulations, and increasing demand for electric vehicles. However, the high cost of raw materials is restraining the growth of this market.

The overall number of automotive wiring harness types is increasing on a daily basis as advanced technologies continue to expand vehicle features. Rising safety and security awareness is driving the demand for driver assistance technologies (AFL, BSD, ACC, and LKA) to integrate advanced features into vehicles.

Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here: https://douglasinsights.com/automotive-wire-harnessing-tape-market



Some of the key findings from the report include:

• The global automotive wire harnessing tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% from 2021 to 2028.

• The North America region is projected to be the largest market for automotive wire harnessing tape, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

• The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to drive the market for automotive wire harnessing tape.

• Another factor expected to drive the growth of the automotive wire harnessing tape market is the rising trend of vehicle light weighting.



COVID-19 Scenario:

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the automotive industry is facing significant challenges. The outbreak has led to a decline in vehicle production and sales as well as disruptions to supply chains. As a result, the demand for automotive wire harnessing tape is expected to decline in 2020.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Material Type

• Plastic

• Rubber

• Foam

• Metal Foils

• Others

By adhesive type

• Acrylic-based

• Rubber-based

• Silicone-based

By Product Type

• Water soluble

• Fire resistant

• Semi-conductive

By Thickness

• 1mm – 0.15 mm

• 15 mm – 0.2 mm

• 2 mm – 0.25 mm

• 25 mm – 0.3 mm

• Above 0.3 mm

By Applications

• Power cable/wire

• Communications cable/wire

• Industrial cable/wire

Personalization or specific data?Contact us at https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest market for automotive wire harnessing tape due to the high production of light vehicles in the region.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The "Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market, including some of the major players such as H-Old, Yongle (Avery Dennison), 3M, Achem (YC Group), Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), IPG, Saint Gobin (CHR), Scapa, Four Pillars, and Plymouth.



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global automotive wire harnessing tape industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive wire harnessing tape market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the automotive wire harnessing tape market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the automotive wire harnessing tape market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market

2.2. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Material Type

2.3. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Adhesive Type

2.4. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Product Type

2.5. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Thickness

2.6. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Applications

2.7. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Region

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Market Drivers

3.2.3. Market Restraints

3.2.4. Market Opportunities

3.2.5. Major Industry Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Material Type

3.3.2. Adhesive Type

3.3.3. Product Type

3.3.4. Thickness

3.3.5. Applications

3.3.6. Geography

4. Premium Insights

4.1. STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Results) Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Types

4.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Analysis

4.5. Marketing Strategy Analysis

4.5.1. Direct Marketing

4.5.2. Indirect Marketing

4.5.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

5.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Market Positioning of Key Vendors

5.4. Geographical Presence Analysis

5.5. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.5.1. Key Strategies Analysis

5.5.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.3. Partnerships

5.5.4. Product Launch

5.5.5. Geographical Expansion

5.5.6. Others

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

6.2. Impact on Import & Export

6.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

7. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market

7.1. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, by Material Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Material Type, 2021 vs 2028 (in%)

7.1.3. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Plastic, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.4. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Rubber, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.5. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Foam, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.6. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Metal Foils, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.7. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Others, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, by Adhesive Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Adhesive Type, 2021 vs 2028 (in%)

7.2.3. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Acrylic-based, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2.4. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Rubber-based, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2.5. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Silicone-based, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, by Product Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Product Type, 2021 vs 2028 (in%)

7.3.3. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Water soluble, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.4. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Fire resistant, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.5. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Semi-conductive, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, by Thickness, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Thickness, 2021 vs 2028 (in%)

7.4.3. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By 0.1mm – 0.15 mm, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.4. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By 0.15 mm – 0.2 mm, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.5. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By 0.2 mm – 0.25 mm, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.6. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By 0.25 mm – 0.3 mm, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.7. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Above 0.3 mm, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, by Applications, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Applications, 2021 vs 2028 (in%)

7.5.3. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Power cable/wire, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.4. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Communications cable/wire, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.5. Global Automotive Wire Harnessing Tape Market, By Industrial cable/wire, 2016-2028 (US$ Bn)

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/automotive-wire-harnessing-tape-market

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Recently added report -

Full Face CPAP And BIPAP Masks Market - https://douglasinsights.com/full-face-cpap-and-bipap-masks-market

Pad Printing Pads And Plates Market - https://douglasinsights.com/pad-printing-pads-and-plates-market

Color Coated Board For Home Appliances Market - https://douglasinsights.com/color-coated-board-for-home-appliances-market

Antifouling Paint For Boats Market - https://douglasinsights.com/antifouling-paint-for-boats-market

Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Core Market - https://douglasinsights.com/electric-vehicle-traction-motor-core-market

Fashion Mask Market- https://douglasinsights.com/fashion-mask-market