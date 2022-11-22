RNA-Targeted Novel Drug Modalities new report avialable from MarketResearchReports.com
The report is based on RNA Editing, Epitranscriptomics, Direct RNA Targeting, Splicing Modulation, Translation Regulation,lncRNA & regRNA TargetingLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNA-Targeted Novel Drug Modalities report provides a landscape description and analysis of the discovery and development of novel drug modalities targeting RNA from an industry perspective as of November 2019. RNA modifying proteins (RMPs) are an emerging target class that controls multiple aspects of RNA biology and represents a new approach for potentially treating various cancers. METTL3 is an RMP validated pre-clinically as a novel therapeutic target for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
RNA-Targeted Drug Modalities covered by this report are:
>> mRNA Translation Regulation
>> RNA Splicing Modification
>> RNA Trans-Splicing
>> RNA Editing
>> Epitranscriptomics
>> lncRNA & regRNA
>> Direct RNA Targeting
The report addresses for each approach to target RNA with novel treatment modalities:
>> Stakeholders in the field, i.e. technology companies, pharmaceutical partners, and investors;
>> Technologies of RNA target discovery and discovery of drugs targeting RNA;
>> RNA targets selected for drug discovery and the associated clinical indications or therapeutic areas;
>> Preclinical and/or clinical experience with RNA-targeted novel drug modalities;
>> Financing history and financial situation of RNA technology companies;
>> Partnering deals (discovery and/or development collaborations, licensing, acquisitions);
>> Comparative assessment of technology companies based on technology validation by data, partnering, and investors.
What will you find in the report?
>> Profiles of pure-play and diversified RNA-targeted drug technology companies;
>> Description of Major Pharma's role in the field (partnering, acquisition and investing);
>> Comprehensive description and analysis of emerging RNA target discovery and drugging technologies;
>> RNA drugging technology selection and preferences of major pharma;
>> Pharmacologic profiles of RNA-targeted novel drugs and drug candidates;
>> Target selection, pipeline analysis and competition of drug candidates;
>> Description and analysis of financing rounds (capital raised, investors);
>> Economic terms of collaboration and licensing deals;
>> Sources of financing.
