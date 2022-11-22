Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,584 in the last 365 days.

RNA-Targeted Novel Drug Modalities new report avialable from MarketResearchReports.com

Market Research Reports Inc.

The report is based on RNA Editing, Epitranscriptomics, Direct RNA Targeting, Splicing Modulation, Translation Regulation,lncRNA & regRNA Targeting

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RNA-Targeted Novel Drug Modalities report provides a landscape description and analysis of the discovery and development of novel drug modalities targeting RNA from an industry perspective as of November 2019. RNA modifying proteins (RMPs) are an emerging target class that controls multiple aspects of RNA biology and represents a new approach for potentially treating various cancers. METTL3 is an RMP validated pre-clinically as a novel therapeutic target for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

RNA-Targeted Drug Modalities covered by this report are:

>> mRNA Translation Regulation
>> RNA Splicing Modification
>> RNA Trans-Splicing
>> RNA Editing
>> Epitranscriptomics
>> lncRNA & regRNA
>> Direct RNA Targeting

The report addresses for each approach to target RNA with novel treatment modalities:

>> Stakeholders in the field, i.e. technology companies, pharmaceutical partners, and investors;
>> Technologies of RNA target discovery and discovery of drugs targeting RNA;
>> RNA targets selected for drug discovery and the associated clinical indications or therapeutic areas;
>> Preclinical and/or clinical experience with RNA-targeted novel drug modalities;
>> Financing history and financial situation of RNA technology companies;
>> Partnering deals (discovery and/or development collaborations, licensing, acquisitions);
>> Comparative assessment of technology companies based on technology validation by data, partnering, and investors.

What will you find in the report?

>> Profiles of pure-play and diversified RNA-targeted drug technology companies;
>> Description of Major Pharma's role in the field (partnering, acquisition and investing);
>> Comprehensive description and analysis of emerging RNA target discovery and drugging technologies;
>> RNA drugging technology selection and preferences of major pharma;
>> Pharmacologic profiles of RNA-targeted novel drugs and drug candidates;
>> Target selection, pipeline analysis and competition of drug candidates;
>> Description and analysis of financing rounds (capital raised, investors);
>> Economic terms of collaboration and licensing deals;
>> Sources of financing.


Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/la-merie-publishing/rna-targeted-novel-drug-modalities-based-rna-editing-epitranscriptomics-direct

Browse our Deals & Alliances (Pharma & Healthcare) Market Reports

For Tailor-made research services, please visit https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research

About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global &regional markets, which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.


Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

RNA-Targeted Novel Drug Modalities new report avialable from MarketResearchReports.com

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.