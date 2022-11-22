Cayman Cigars to Release World’s First Cigar containing Cayman-grown Tobacco
“The Beacon” to be an ultra-premium showcase for the company’s expanding retail network.BODDEN TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cayman Cigar Company announces the release of the ultra-premium “The Beacon” cigar, the first to feature whole-leaf tobacco grown on Grand Cayman. The Caymanian tobacco leaves used in the cigar offer the perfect balance between body, taste, and combustibility required to create a smoke of exceptional quality. The Cayman leaf is complemented by long filler tobaccos and wrapper leaf sourced from Cayman Cigar’s partner farms in Latin America and the Caribbean. The cigar is named in honor of Beacon Farms in North Side, Grand Cayman, where the tobacco is cultivated.
Beacon Farms is a nonprofit enterprise that supports Caymanians in sustained addiction recovery. The program helps those dedicated to sobriety through agricultural education and work projects, such as the tobacco growing program that provides the leaves for the Beacon cigar’s inaugural production.
The Beacon details:
- Limited production of only 500 cigars, offered in 100 boxes of 5 cigars each.
- Each numbered box includes a Certificate of Authenticity, signed by Master Rollers Barbara Garcia and Maria Hernandez.
- Most, if not all, of Beacon cigars are slated for sale within the Cayman Islands.
- Preorder is available to Cayman retail partners, yet a release date hasn’t been announced.
- The inaugural run of Beacon cigars will not be sold online or in the U.S.
The Beacon launch follows Cayman Cigar’s announcement of new retail partnerships in Cayman and the U.S., which offer cigar smokers alternatives to buying Cayman cigars online. Cayman Cigar Company is actively looking to expand retail partners throughout the U.S. to clear the way for projects like the Beacon to reach U.S. markets. The Beacon cigar launch and retail network expansion further position Cayman Cigar Company as one of the premier cigar makers in the world and opens new opportunities for the company’s commitment to donating all net profits to charity. Click here to learn more about the Cayman Cigar Company, its mission, and cigars.
About Cayman Cigar Company: The Grand Cayman-based company was created by Cliniqa Corp. founder Granger Haugh and former Caymanian Deputy Governor John Lemuel “Lem” Hurlston. Under Director Scott Haugh’s leadership, all of the net profits from their handmade cigars are donated to charitable partners, the only premium cigar company in the world to do so.
