Support Native Artists by Shopping Eighth Generation’s Newest Products

Eighth Generation is proud to be a nationwide leader in the Indigenous effort of reclaiming the market for products featuring cultural art from corporations.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Native lifestyle brand, Eighth Generation has released several new products, including two new wool blankets and this demi mug set. A portion of the proceeds from all of Eighth Generation’s blankets supports the company’s Inspired Natives® Award for emerging arts entrepreneurs. Proceeds from one of the new blankets also directly support the Rapid City Children’s Memorial in honor of Native children who died or disappeared in the Indian Boarding School era.
Remembering the Children Wool Blanket by artist Travis Harden (Oohenumpa Lakota and Winnebago Ho Chunk)
Rich with symbolism, this Signature Wool Blanket honors the lives, memories and spirits of the Native children and their relatives who passed away at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School from 1898–1933. The blanket was designed by artist Travis Harden (Oohenumpa Lakota and Winnebago Ho Chunk) in collaboration with the volunteers, family members, descendants, matriarchs, and elders of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Project in South Dakota. All proceeds from the blanket will go to the Remembering the Children Memorial. To learn more about the symbolism in the blanket’s design, as well as the Memorial, please visit https://eighthgeneration.com/blogs/blog/remembering-the-children.
Walk in Beauty Wool Blanket by artist Ahsaki LaFrance-Chachere (Diné/Navajo and African American)
Designed by Diné/Navajo and African American entrepreneur, businesswoman, and artist Ahsaki LaFrance-Chachere, Eighth Generation’sWalk In Beauty Wool Blanket blends traditional Navajo and West African symbols in honor of Ahsaki's own blended heritage while celebrating the individual beauty each person possesses.
Good Day, Bad Day Fine Art Print by artist Louie Gong (Nooksack)
In 2010, Eighth Generation Founder Louie Gong (Nooksack) adopted a scruffy-looking wild tabby kitten from the Muckleshoot Reservation. Since then, “Rez Cat,” as he would come to be known, has been a common subject in Louie’s art. In this print, Rez Cat stalks a Coast Salish hummingbird, reminding us that today, like every day, is both a good and bad day—it all depends on perspective.
About Eighth Generation
Eighth Generation is a Seattle-based art and lifestyle brand owned by the Snoqualmie Tribe. It was founded in 2008 when Louie Gong (Nooksack)—an artist, activist, and educator widely known for merging traditional Coast Salish art with influences from his urban environment to make strong statements about identity—started customizing shoes in his living room.
In 2015, Eighth Generation became the first Native-owned business in the US or Canada to sell Native-designed wool blankets, reclaiming a market that had been dominated by non-Native companies using fake "Native-inspired" designs for over a century.
Visit their website for in-depth information on their team of leaders, business practices, values, a wide selection of textiles, and future offerings - perfect for anyone with a good heart and a sense of style.
