Thanksgiving Renews the Spirit of Living Thankfully

Gratitude can transform common days into Thanksgiving, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” — William Arthur Ward

For many, the highlight of Thanksgiving is spending time with family and friends over traditional holiday meals. For others, helping less fortunate members of their community is how they choose to celebrate the day. Acts of community, friendship and gratitude abound on Thanksgiving Day.

Perspectives on the Wonderment of Your Life is a piece written about Thanksgiving. An excerpt reads, “On Thanksgiving Day, we remember the bounty of treasures that is a part of our lives. We spend a few moments before the Thanksgiving dinner to give thanks for the richness of our lives and for our wonderful family and friends. For too many people, however, the meaning of Thanksgiving ends with spending a few moments of giving thanks at the dinner table.

Thanksgiving is also a call to action. It is important to remember the word thanksgiving is composed of two words: thanks and giving. Through the Holiday of Thanksgiving, we are reminded to give thanks and to share and give. The Holiday reminds us to share our economic and material wealth, and to share also our time and talents with other people who could use our help. In terms of thought and deed, the Holiday of Thanksgiving gives us an enriched perspective of the abundance in our lives.

This Thanksgiving Day, take a moment and reflect on what actions you can take in the next year to fully express the meaning of Thanksgiving.”

Be mindful of those experiencing sorrow and struggling during the holiday seasons. Lend your hearts and hands to individuals and families in need. One of the most essential things people can do is help others.

The holiday season is here. May gratitude, joy and love fill your days.