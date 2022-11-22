VIZZIO Technologies Formalises Three-way Partnership
To propel the development of an innovation technology ecosystem in Kura Kura BaliSINGAPORE, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZZIO Technologies, PT Bali Turtle Island Development and PT GTech Digital Asia announced today their collaboration to propel the development of an innovation technology ecosystem for Kura Kura Bali (KKB), the prime development area in Bali, Indonesia that encompass tourism, lifestyle, commercial and technology. Kura Kura Bali Turtle Island is a pioneering development based on the Balinese concept of Tri Hita Karana, three ways to happiness embodied by the harmony of creation, nature and culture.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed at the Tri Hita Karana (THK) Forum 2022 by Aaron Tham Chee Chong, CEO of PT Bali Turtle Island Development, Michel Hamilton, CEO of PT GTech Digital Asia and Dr Jon Lee, CEO of VIZZIO Technologies.
The 2022 THK Forum on Sustainable Development, themed “Future Knowledge and Blended Finance” underscores the crucial role of catalytic finance and technological innovation to unlock transformative system change solutions to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable and inclusive recovery for Indonesia, the region and the world. The THK Forum comprising the Tri Hita Karana Blended Finance Forum and the Tri Hita Karana Future Knowledge Summit, is held as a side event of the 2022 G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali. The THK Forum is co-hosted under the honorary patronage of the President of Indonesia, with the Government of Indonesia and supported by network of strategic international partners including the International Chamber of Commerce, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, BSDC Global Blended Finance Taskforce, the World Bank, IMF, OECD, and World Economic Forum.
The MOU paves the way for the three parties to jointly explore and collaborate to establish a start-up development in KKB, including joint cooperation with potential third parties in Indonesia, through incubation, financial support and training. VIZZIO will provide its expertise with PT GTech Digital Asia to contribute to the e-learning technology, training and education content development in KKB and explore the potential collaboration to contribute to a training data scientist programme by assuring cloud platform capacity and other machine learning skills to develop and strengthen human resources skills in data science.
“We are delighted to bring technological excellence to this partnership for future development which will embrace smarter solutions for a more liveable and responsive world. We continue to apply our ability to make an impact on spatial environments by collaborating with organisations and corporations internationally,” said Dr Jon Lee, CEO / Founder of VIZZIO Technologies Pte Ltd.
Dr Lee added, “our constant stream of satellite imagery collected daily or sub-daily allows us to model and monitor large to small locations around the globe consistently, as demonstrated by the recency and accuracy of our Kura Kura Bali Island 3D model. VIZZIO’s technology to model anywhere does not require photogrammetry, and our high precision and frequency models offer tremendous value to governments, city planners, environmental organizations, disaster response teams, the insurance industry, tourism, real estate, and more. We are able to perform daily modelling of any city, anywhere on planet earth with our AI driven platform.”
About VIZZIO Technologies
VIZZIO Technologies is a Singapore based, AI modelling and visualisation company that is on a mission to democratise and simplify 3D. Harnessing the power of 3D visualisation technologies, AI, machine learning processes, and EDGE-COMPUTING scanning hardware, VIZZIO offers an advanced yet easy-to-use platform, empowering users - from novices to digital experts across all industries - to access best-in-class 3D-as-a-Service offerings on demand, enabling anyone to co-create, virtualise and interact with digital realities. Vizzio has been spearheading the adoption of dimensionally accurate and immersive 3D capture and visualisations for Singapore's leading government agencies and companies including Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF), Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), National University of Singapore (NUS) and SMRT Corporation (SMRT) as well as Singapore based companies such as CapitaLand, SATS, StarHub, DP Architects, among others.
VIZZIO Technologies is led by Dr Jon Lee, founder and chief executive officer. Armed with a doctorate in computer graphics from Cambridge University, the Singaporean has developed digital twin technologies comprising computer graphics, which he enhanced with artificial intelligence to provide the realistic 3D models of cities, images and people. With 20 years of entrepreneurial experience in Glasgow, Scotland and in Guangzhou, China, his software has found applications in the public sector, real estate and facilities management, and healthcare. VIZZIO was started two years ago after Dr Lee returned from China. In the last two years, he has worked with a variety of companies including Surbana Jurong, Aetos Holdings, Home Team Academy and Keppel DHCS.
For more information, please visit https://vizzio.ai/
