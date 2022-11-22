California mandate fruitless, neglects black carbon

Black carbon coats glaciers and causes them to melt. Don Owens, Founder of Black Carbon Coalition and Coalition Against Black Carbon

We will not get a handle on our climate emergency with faulty mandates that fail to address the real enemy of the planet: black carbon. We don’t have 100 years.” — Don Owens

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Owens, a patent attorney and engineer, underscored the planetary crisis of black carbon being under-addressed by climate change summits, activists and leaders, and even media, pointing to new standards being pushed in California. The standards are due to be voted on in the coming month.

The California Air Resources Board recently laid out the policies and actions California plans to adopt to drastically limit its dependence on fossil fuels and attain carbon neutrality by 2045.

The announcement claims the standards will cut greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent below 1990 levels and reduce smog-forming air pollution by 71 percent, and fuel consumption to 1/10th of what is used today. Owens acknowledged the passion and purported regard for climate with the standards but says they miss the real culprit of our environmental emergency.

“We are witnessing every year, the extreme melting of the Arctic and Antarctic glaciers and glaciers and ice sheets all over the world—which is a direct cause of changing weather patterns and fatalities to the tune of 50 Hiroshimas a year, all because of Black Carbon” said Don Owens, an attorney and engineer who recently launched the Black Carbon Coalition. “We will not get a handle on our climate emergency with faulty mandates that fail to address the real enemy of the planet: black carbon. We don’t have 100 years.”

Owens recently drafted a model resolution that can be used by lawmakers as a framework for combatting black carbon, which Owens says is a substantive solution against greenwashing and climate change denialism.

The era of greenwashing is over. At the UN Climate Conference (COP27) at Sharm el- Sheikh, Egypt last week, the secretary general announced a new report detailing credible, accountable net-zero pledges. “Solving the climate crisis requires strong political leadership. I urge all government leaders to provide non-state entities with a level playing field to transition to a just, net-zero future,” said the secretary general at the launch. The full report can be read here.

Black carbon is very fine particulate emissions that are the result of incomplete combustion of fossil fuels such as natural gas, diesel, coal, biomass, and other carbon intensive fuels.

Black carbon emissions from ships have grown ten times faster in the Arctic compared to the rest of the world, with an 85% increase in black carbon emitted by ships in the Arctic between 2015 and 2019, compared to an 8% increase globally, the Coalition's website reads.

Owens is flanking the Black Carbon Coalition with other organizations including a 501c3 organization called Coalition Against Black Carbon to build a Global Black Carbon Fund, an investment fund to help innovators build new technologies and systems to "reduce, and/or eradicate Black Carbon.”

