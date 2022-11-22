Aspire Donates to Our Neighbors at Fulfill

Aspire Technology Partners' Donation to Fulfill Monmouth & Ocean Provides Support to Those in Need Aspire Technology Partners

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a leading technology solutions and services company specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, announced the recipient of their annual company kick-off fundraiser. This year Aspire has selected Fulfill in Neptune, NJ.

Aspire raised over $5,500 to help Fulfill Monmouth & Ocean in its mission to alleviate hunger and build food security in New Jersey’s Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Fulfill’s goal is to ensure that all people at all times have access to enough nutritious food to maintain an active and healthy life.

“Each year our staff selects a non-profit organization to benefit from our yearly fundraising efforts. This year Fulfill was the recipient of over $5,500 that will be used to provide over 16,000 meals for those in need,” said John C. Harris, President and CEO of Aspire Technology Partners. “This continues Aspire’s annual tradition of giving back to our community with financial support and service.”

Aspire and our employees support several non-profit organizations in the local community as part of our social responsibility advocacy. We believe that enabling our neighbors makes for a stronger support system in our local community.

About Fulfill Food

Fulfill has been providing food for families at the Jersey Shore for more than thirty years. We supply about 1 MILLION meals per month by distributing food to nearly 300 feeding agencies in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, including soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters, and by delivering food to families, children, seniors, veterans, and more.

Fulfill also offers a suite of programs to connect people to the resources they need to become self-sufficient. Our team assists with applications for SNAP, affordable health care, and Medicaid. They also help with affordable housing applications, budgeting and money management, utility expenses, and senior services. To learn more about our programs or how to get involved, visit www.fulfillnj.org.

About Aspire Technology Partners

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team of experts takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions that power transformation towards your organization’s growth. Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital cross-architectures, trusted and proven design and implementation expertise, and always-on managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY. For more information, visit https://www.aspiretransforms.com/.

Fulfill

Kelly Watts, VP of Development and External Relations

732.643.5863

klwatts@fulfillnj.org