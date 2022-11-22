Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Daniel Espino to the School Board of Miami-Dade County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Espino to the School Board of Miami-Dade County effective November 22, 2022.

Espino, of Miami Springs, is a Partner and Attorney of Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin & Tapanes Law. He is a former Miami Springs City Councilmember and is the current Chairman of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Espino earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and religious studies from the University of Miami and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

