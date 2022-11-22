2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Alien Rider by Caglar Juan Singletary

A Science-Fiction Novella about an Alien Rider's Strange and Whimsical Journey

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caglar Juan Singletary is one of the authors to take part in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair this November 26-December 4, 2022. Together with some of the renowned, established, and newly-debuted authors in the literary industry, Singletary will showcase his book titled Alien Rider: Captbike.

Alien Rider: Captbike is the tale of a man who rides a female superbike. He then embarks on an adventure with his superheroine friends. With the help of Angeloria, he goes on an agent-spy mission to infiltrate the Main-Vizsa MotherShip. There, he encounters bizarre entities such as a girl stuffing a dog into her mouth and a Visitor Genetic Woman eating a Guinea pig by opening her inhumanly wide mouth.

The author, Caglar Juan Singletary, holds a black belt in martial arts and is a fervent bodybuilder. He uses the King James Version of the Bible as the basis of his religious principles in life. Furthermore, he is an advocate for women’s rights, equality, and humanity.

“Planted microscopic cameras in the area of this meeting and go to further investigate this tremendously terrific spacecraft, my next stop being their sleeping quarters, being human-like but adjusted for specific specifications that I cannot quite grasp in my mind yet. Going through a corridor, I see a Visitor Genetic Woman eat a guinea pig by gaping her mouth super wide and swallowing it whole, another girl opening her mouth and eating wasps and bees from a CAGE.”

—Excerpt from Caglar Juan Singletary, Alien Rider: Captbike

Unravel how this adventure unfolds by securing a copy through Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other available online bookstores.

Alien Rider: Captbike

Written by Caglar Juan Singletary

Kindle |

Hardcover |

