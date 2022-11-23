A Party With A Purpose is Back to Help Homeless Youth in Los Angeles
Kids in Need in LA get help again this year from Elite Connections annual A Party With a Purpose Fundraiser
If you join us in helping with this event, we can promise it will be a life changing day for you.”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA , USA , November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Connections annual A Party With a Purpose is back again, and they state they are "ready to help children in need, and reaching out for assistance." The annual event was started by the LA elite matchmaking team at Elite Connections; CEO Sherri Murphy, and her daughter Tammi Pickle.
History of A Party With a Purpose
Sherri Murphy and Tammi Pickle started their nonprofit, A Party With A Purpose 23 years ago. Sherri was invited back at that time to attend a fundraiser to supposedly help children, and said she discovered that after bringing sixty people to the event, it was just a party and no children were being helped whatsoever. She states that the following year she decided to host her first own fundraising gala and has hosted a gala ever since, for nearly two decades.
This year she is doing an online silent auction in lieu of the gala, to raise money to help LA children in need. This will be their 22nd Christmas Party and gift giving ceremony for homeless Los Angeles youth, that would not otherwise have such an opportunity. Sherri states, “We’ve helped thousands of children through the years. Children that are at a very low point in their lives. To see them so happy and hopeful for the future is an impossible thing to explain. It’s definitely worth the hard work we put in to make the event a success.”
The LA matchmaking team explain that the things they need help with are items for the silent auction. Contact: info@apartywithpurpose.com. They state that they also need donations to the Children’s holiday event. Contact: www.apartywithpurpose.com.
Online Auction to Help Kids in Need
A Party With a Purpose founder Sherri Murphy states, "We are moving forward with an online silent auction on December 1st that goes through until December 3rd. The children's holiday event will be at SPY (Safe Place for Youth) in Venice, CA on December 9th. There will be two additional children's events in December." Sherri stated, "We can tell you from meeting with these children over the last twenty-one years that they are extremely in need." Sherri states, "We do this because all children deserve to have a happy holiday season. With your help we will buy new clothing, coats, shoes, backpacks, sports equipment, musical equipment, food gift cards, cell phones, cell phone service, and many other needed items. Our goal is to give every child at our events the best day they've ever had. We’ve succeeded every year.”
Giving Homeless Youth the Christmas they Never Had
Sherri asks, "If you can donate an item to the silent auction or new items to the children's event, please let us know. We need to receive your donation for the silent auction by November 27th." Tammi Pickle stated, “Someone emailed my mother saying they were not interested in helping illegals. That seriously upset us. We both believe that all children deserve to be happy and it doesn’t matter where they came from. Most of the children we help are born in America, but it shouldn’t matter!” The organization A Party With A Purpose reports it has been held for the past 7 years at SPY (Safe Place For Youth). Safe Place for Youth started in 2011 with a full staff of volunteers, offering food and clothing out of their vehicles. Party With a Purpose state that they now have a permanent location and are strengthening their youth program to include helping children with medical and dental needs, and getting them back in school and getting employment. The LA matchmakers state that their goal every Christmas is "to give every child at their event the best Christmas they’ve ever had; to give them clothes, shoes, a warm coat and a cell phone so they can get a job and find a way to move forward."
Tammi Pickle of A Party With a Purpose states, “These children are simply unlucky and most are born to bad parents. 1 out of 10 young adults ages 18-25 and 1 in 30 children ages 13-17 have lived through some form of homelessness without a parent or guardian for over a year. Almost 30% of the children have looked for help with drug abuse. 70% have looked for help with mental problems and 35% have been in foster care. Reaching out to them at the holiday season is something that truly gives us joy. If you join us in helping with this event, we can promise it will be a life changing day for you.”
About Elite Connections
Elite Connections International is an exclusive, VIP matchmaking company headquartered in Westlake Village, California. They have many offices in Southern CA and the US. They’ve appeared on ET, CNBC, Dr. Phil, CBS, FOX, Bravo, OWN, Marie Claire, E! News, Business Insider, and “Secret Lives of the Super Rich” among more. Sherri Murphy is the founder of the company and started it in 1994 when she met her husband through a matchmaker.
Sherri Murphy states that 68% of California residents are single, and asks, "So why is it so difficult to meet someone appropriate?" Sherri says, “There is approximately 270,000 more single women than men in California. Los Angeles has always been a difficult place to find love. There are more single women than men for one thing. But also a large majority of the women are older and the men are younger. It makes it difficult to find someone that fits what you’re searching for. That’s why our elite matchmaking services are in business.” Sherri adds that "Elite Connections International has an impressive record of lasting matches, A+ business ratings, and thousands of happy clients." She offers, "For a free consultation on how Elite Connections LA matchmaking services can help you, please call us at: 800-923-4200 or email info@eliteconnections.com."
