2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Daisy's Presentation Day by Merneeta Romero

Embrace diversity and acceptance through Merneeta Romero’s "Daisy’s Presentation Day" at the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair

As a mother who is only used to the heteronormative model of relationships this book really created a space for me to be open-minded and start a very important conversation with my children!” — Sarah Scott, Amazon Customer Review

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love knows no bounds; it is not limited to a specific thing or person. Love is not confined to any one race, color, or gender. Therefore, everyone is deserving of finding the love they have been yearning for.

A book that aspires to raise awareness and teach children about unconventional families in society. Merneeta Romero’s Daisy’s Presentation Day will take part in Authors Press’ book lineup for the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair this November 26-December 4, 2022.

Daisy is an eight-year-old African girl adopted by a Caucasian gay couple, David and Isiah. She is greatly adored by her parents and is nurtured in a loving home. She is looking forward to her school's presentation day because she will be able to introduce her amazing parents to her classmates, but her excitement was dashed when she was mocked for having parents of the same gender. Daisy's Presentation Day is a book about the struggles of a young child to understand the complexities of a family that does not conform to society’s standards.

Merneeta Romero, a Jamaican native and a loving mother of three, aims to help her readers, especially the younger ones, understand that each family is different and has its own complexities. Nevertheless, every family is important, significant, and special in its own unique way.

“However, her excitement and presentation were brutally dismissed when the class bully, Billy, and her

other classmates shamed her for having a family dynamic that didn’t exemplify the popular

heteronormative model.”

— Merneeta Romero, Daisy’s Presentation Day

Celebrate every family’s differences and embrace the individuality of every family member. Purchase a copy of Merneeta Romero’s masterpiece through Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other online bookstores available.

Daisy's Presentation Day

Written by Merneeta Romero

