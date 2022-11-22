2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Cry into the Wind: A True Story by Othello Bach

A spellbinding true story based on the author's personal experiences growing up in an orphanage in the 50s

It is not my intent to defame or even suggest that what I experienced forty years ago is “standard practice” today. I don’t know. This book merely tells the way it was for me and my family.” — message from author Othello Bach

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cry into the Wind: A True Story by Othello Bach will be one of Authors Press' highlights for the forthcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair, which will take place from November 26 to December 4, 2022. Cry Into The Wind is the real article of Othello Bach's triumph over her most tragic experience. The story recalls her struggle through the most difficult times of her life.

Problems sharpen a person's endurance and resilience, which can help their overall development; consequently, difficulties can teach a person a number of life lessons. Living a life without encountering a single problem or challenge may appear to be a meaningless, futile, and hollow path. Can a life devoid of difficulties, therefore, be referred to as a life?

At a tender age, Othello experienced the most heart-wrenching circumstances one could imagine: conquering poverty, surviving a house fire that led to her mother’s passing, living in an orphanage, and being separated from her siblings. Othello had a steely spirit; despite breaking, she persevered till she attained the happiness she was yearning for.

Othello Bach wrote this book to recount the experiences that built her into who she is today. She aims to be a beacon to people who are losing hope, showing them that everything will eventually get better with time. An inspiring story that serves as a testament to determination, strength, and willpower.

Tough times will not last forever, but strong-willed people do. Dive deeper into Othello Bach’s "Cry into the Wind: A True Story" by grabbing a copy through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstore retailers.

