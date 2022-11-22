2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Safe at Home: A Memoir by Joanne Azen Bloom

Emotive Events Woven to Delineate An Intricate Journey of Awakening, Self Discovery, and Enduring Love

Both emotionally wrenching & smile-inducing, Joanne's book made me laugh & cry ... This is a raw & surprisingly honest story of a life with more downs than ups, yet radiates hope & courage.”
— Amazon Customer Review

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joanne Azen Bloom’s Safe at Home: A Memoir will be one of the books that will participate in the upcoming Guadalajara International Book Fair this November 26–December 4, 2022.

Raised in an entrenched Jewish family in Pittsburgh, Joanne Azen Bloom grew up to become the ideal daughter a family could ever dream of. At the tender age of nineteen, she married the handsome boy next door, who turned out to be a promiscuous man. Oblivious to her husband’s true disposition, Joanne spent 23 years in an unhappy marriage. Thereafter, her journey of healing, self-discovery, and finding true love starts.

Safe at Home: A Memoir recounts the coming-of-age journey of the late Joanne Azen Bloom. This memoir took ten years to write, but the book perfectly elucidates her journey through sadness and finding bliss.

Safe at Home: A Memoir
Written by Joanne Azen Bloom
Kindle |
Paperback |

2022 Guadalajara Int. Book Fair | Featured Book: Safe at Home: A Memoir by Joanne Azen Bloom

2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents Safe at Home: A Memoir by Joanne Azen Bloom

