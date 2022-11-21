VN to promote exports through e-commerce channels

VIETNAM, November 21 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will promote the use of e-commerce channels to expand export markets and enable enterprises to participate in foreign distribution networks.

Under the Government’s project of promoting Vietnamese enterprises to directly participate in foreign distribution networks by 2030 approved early last week, besides traditional channels, e-commerce channels will play an important role in helping Việt Nam’s enterprises to develop a strategic relationship with foreign distribution networks towards building a stable and sustainable production – export – distribution model.

The project hopes that by 2030, Vietnamese goods will be put on shelves of traditional and online distribution chains in all countries that have free trade agreements with Việt Nam.

Support in market information would be provided to around 20,000 enterprises and training and consultancy to 15,000 enterprises to help them improve competitiveness and gradually participate in the global value chains. In addition, 5,000 enterprises will be provided with support to build capacity of joining cross-border e-commerce.

At the same time, 10,000 trade connections and exchanges would be organised to connect Vietnamese firms with foreign distribution networks while more than 10,000 products will be provided with support to be able to go directly into foreign distribution networks.

With the project, Việt Nam aims to develop import and export markets to ensure sustainable growth in the long term and encourage Vietnamese firms to participate strongly in the global production, supply, and distribution chains, directly export to foreign distribution networks on the basis of promoting strengths and taking full advantage of Vietnamese export products’ competitive advantages.

The project is expected to contribute to changing the production thinking and organisation toward a methodical and sustainable director, thereby, enhancing the long-term competitiveness of enterprises and building the image of Việt Nam as a country which is capable of supply goods in large quantities with quality and prestige.

Policies and mechanism will be developed to encourage foreign enterprises to build sustainable purchasing strategies with Vietnamese market and encourage Vietnamese enterprises to actively develop distribution agent systems in foreign countries.

The Việt Nam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the department would organise activities to promote trade exchanges in foreign countries and promote made-in-Việt Nam products via online channels and foreign e-commerce platforms, aiming to expand markets and accelerate cross-border trade.

With focus on promoting sales of farm produce, the department is working with domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, Google, Shopee, Voso, Tiki and Lazada to connect and provide training about e-commerce knowledge and skills, especially cross-border trade.

The ministry said that the focus will be placed on promoting export to ensure a harmonised and sustainable trade balance and providing supports for enterprises to penetrate and expand in foreign markets.

Việt Nam was on track to reach a trade value of US$700 billion this year, after achieving more than $616 billion in the first nine months of this year, a rise of 14.1 per cent against the same period last year. — VNS